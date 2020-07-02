PUMA unveils unconventional RS-G shoes

We all know PUMA Golf is a bit of trend-setter when it comes to golf apparel and footwear and its all-new RS-G is anything but traditional.



Inspired by PUMA’s extremely popular RS series of shoes first introduced in the 80’s and recently rebooted in 2019 and 2020, the RS-G (Running System – Golf) delivers unconventional, lifestyle-inspired vibes with all the performance needed to play 18.



Incorporating the same, bold, chunky silhouette as the sportstyle version, the RS-G’s reengineered upper is seam-sealed and completely waterproof, with microfiber leather and TPU skin that delivers protection from the elements, keeping your feet dry all day long.



The outsole traction pattern has exaggerated and pronounced Carbon Rubber lugs strategically placed in different zones of the outsole to provide traction while the performance Fusion Foam midsole delivers improved, bounce-back cushioning combined with a Softfoam sockliner for the pure step-in comfort.

“The RS-G shoes are the perfect combination of street and sports style combined with modern technologies and updates that make them relevant to today’s golfer,” said Andrew Lawson, PLM Footwear, PUMA Golf.

He added: “Once you put these shoes on, you’re not going to want to golf in anything else.”



The RS-G shoes are available for both men and women in a variety of eye-catching colourways.

Available: June 23

Price: £90