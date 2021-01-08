PXG unveils 0211 Collection at a price you wouldn’t have expected

PXG, a brand most commonly associated with heavy price tags, has unveiled its ‘affordable’ 0211 Collection of clubs.



Yes this collection’s price will appeal to a lot of you, but don’t think that PXG is scrimping on performance.

The brand claims that you can still expect the, “crazy distance, unbelievable forgiveness, huge sweet-spots, an extremely soft feel, and smoking hot looks,” that have made its products so popular over the last six years.

This line-up of innovative new irons, hybrids, fairways, and drivers leverages many of PXG's leading technologies, such as its advanced DualCOR System, Honeycomb TPE inserts, ultra-thin clubface, and adjustable weighting.



In its metalwoods, the Collection also introduces a railed sole geometry and innovative new head shapes to support an ideal balance of distance and forgiveness.



• Meet Bob Parsons: War vet, billionaire, golf visionary



"It has always been PXG's mission to develop the world's finest golf equipment, and the PXG 2021 0211 Collection is no exception," said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons.

He added: "0211s are an easy choice for players who simply want a sexy set of clubs that deliver unbelievable performance at a price you wouldn't expect – certainly not from us."

First off let’s delve into the new PXG 2021 0211 Driver. It features a Ti (titanium) 811 body and a Ti412 face material. The new face material is designed to generate increased face deflection, more spring, and faster ball speeds.



• PXG GEN 2 putters – FIRST LOOK!



With a single weight port on the sole, the driver's weight back design creates a deep CG position, producing higher launch conditions and an exceptionally high MOI for great forgiveness and ultimate confidence from the tee.

Now for the big question, how much will this new big stick set me back?

Well, at £325 it represents a downright bargain compared to a lot of other big name drivers on the market.



• THE MOST UNDERRATED DRIVER MONEY CAN BUY

The 0211 Fairway Woods (£270), meanwhile, introduces a larger profile at address and a new rounded face design.



The face design provides significant relief on the heel and toe

sides to create more consistent contact for players who struggle to

deliver the face square at impact.

The accompanying Hybrids (£250) combine a confidence-inspiring head profile at address with a squared face design for great speed and accuracy even on off-centre hits.

Made from 431 stainless steel and powered by PXG's proprietary DualCOR System, the 0211 Irons (£130 per iron) feature a progressive set design ‘dialled-in for distance and precision.’



• Should I be playing Blades???



PXG says that the progressive offset makes it easy to square up the iron's face, and a progressive bounce helps the clubhead glide through the turf. An angled top rail, meanwhile, positions the CG closer to the clubface's centre, producing a high MOI, more forgiveness, and excellent consistency.

The entire range is available through pxg.com as part of the brand’s direct-to-consumer distribution model, allowing PXG to the opportunity to serve a broader group of golfers.



Available: Now

Prices: 0211 Driver - £325, 0211 Fairway woods - £270, 0211 Hybrids - £250, 0211 Irons - £130 (per iron)

