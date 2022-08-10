search
PXG announces incredible deal on 0311 GEN5 drivers

Gear

PXG announces incredible deal on 0311 GEN5 drivers

By James Tait05 August, 2022
PXG 0311 GEN5 PXG Drivers Equipment
Pxg 0311 Gen 5 Driver

PXG has announced that its 0311 GEN5 driver will be available to buy for only £250 for the month of August.

Why are they selling the best drivers they’ve ever made at such an unbelievable price?

Because they know you’ll love the difference it makes to your game.

Backed by their industry-leading engineering and presented in a clean aesthetic, the PXG GEN5 drivers are available in two impressive models. Complete with revolutionary technology, they are designed for incredibly high MOI, making them the Scottsdale brand's most forgiving drivers to date.

Thanks to relentless research, the 0311 GEN5 drivers boast a dynamic feel and gratifying sound, setting them worlds apart from anything else on the market.

• Zebra putters make welcome return with new range

• The shafts that helped Cam Smith win The Open

Engineered for insane distance, tight dispersion and unbelievable feel, the PXG 0311 GEN5 driver is a low spin design with a traditional shape and 25% higher MOI than the 0811 X GEN4 Driver.

With precision weighting technology, one light and two heavy sole weights offer significant head weight adjustability and trajectory fine-tuning for spin and bias.

The head design is an innovative crown which presents an enhanced curve to improve aerodynamics while a tall, deep face design helps produce maximum ball speed and distance. PXG’s adjustable hosel can change the loft up or down by up to a degree and a half to optimise the trajectory.

The PXG 0311 XF GEN5 driver, meantime, is a mid-spin option offering a clean aesthetic and revolutionary engineering for remarkable forgiveness off the tee. With its confidence-inspiring shape, it, too, has a higher MOI than its 0811 GEN4 equivalent.

• FootJoy unveils latest Harris Tweed collab

• FIRST LOOK! Ping ChipR unveiled

Precision weighting technology has one light and two heavy sole weights to offer significant head weight adjustability and trajectory fine-tuning spin and bias. It all adds up to unbelievable forgiveness on mishits.

For only just £250, these drivers are an incredible price for the technology that is on offer. The offer lasts until September 1.

To find out more, visit the PXG website.

