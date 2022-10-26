PXG announces collaboration with Nick Jonas

PXG has been making waves in the world of golf equipment – and now the brand has teamed up with pop star Nick Jonas to launch a new apparel range.

The company, founded by husband-and-wife duo Bob and Renee Parsons, has joined forces with the musician and golf enthusiast to create a collection of modern and fashionable clothing, hats, bags, socks and slides.

“This collection is a true collaboration between Renee and me, we both share the same passion for golf and fashion, and we wanted this to be apparent in the capsule,” said Jonas.

“The group of styles are trend-driven, sporty and technical and have the same unique edge and boldness that I infuse in all my projects."

“Bob and I are around the game of golf almost every day of our lives,” said Renee Parsons, who is PXG’s president and executive creative director.

“We love how it brings us together with others who share our passion. Someone who's almost as big of a golf nut as Bob is our friend and pop music icon Nick Jonas.

“Just like Bob and me, Nick was frustrated with trying to find the fits and performance features that stylish players are looking for. So, we decided to collaborate to create a collection of golf apparel and accessories that deliver something much needed to the game - true style together with true performance.”

Named PXG x NJ, the collection offers on-trend, high-quality clothing and accessories aimed at golfers who want to “play and look their best”.

Its limited-edition run includes 15 apparel styles and nine accessories.

The collection goes on sale on November 15. It will be available to buy in PXG stores and on the brand's website.