search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearPXG announces collaboration with Nick Jonas

Gear

PXG announces collaboration with Nick Jonas

By Jamie Hall26 October, 2022
PXG Nick Jonas Apparel New Gear
Nick Jonas Pxg

PXG has been making waves in the world of golf equipment – and now the brand has teamed up with pop star Nick Jonas to launch a new apparel range.

The company, founded by husband-and-wife duo Bob and Renee Parsons, has joined forces with the musician and golf enthusiast to create a collection of modern and fashionable clothing, hats, bags, socks and slides.

“This collection is a true collaboration between Renee and me, we both share the same passion for golf and fashion, and we wanted this to be apparent in the capsule,” said Jonas.

• REVIEW: PXG 0317 ST blades

• PXG reveal new patent pending shaft design

“The group of styles are trend-driven, sporty and technical and have the same unique edge and boldness that I infuse in all my projects."

“Bob and I are around the game of golf almost every day of our lives,” said Renee Parsons, who is PXG’s president and executive creative director.

Nick Jonas Pxg 2

“We love how it brings us together with others who share our passion. Someone who's almost as big of a golf nut as Bob is our friend and pop music icon Nick Jonas.

“Just like Bob and me, Nick was frustrated with trying to find the fits and performance features that stylish players are looking for. So, we decided to collaborate to create a collection of golf apparel and accessories that deliver something much needed to the game - true style together with true performance.”

• PXG launch game changing technology packed kit

Named PXG x NJ, the collection offers on-trend, high-quality clothing and accessories aimed at golfers who want to “play and look their best”.

Its limited-edition run includes 15 apparel styles and nine accessories.

The collection goes on sale on November 15. It will be available to buy in PXG stores and on the brand's website.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PXG

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - New Releases

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LPGA Tour rookie claims world No.1 spot
Golfers react to wildlife expert’s anti-golf tweet
"Mess": Lee Westwood confused by Legends Tour offer
LIV Golf: Full season prize money payout
LIV Golf Team Championship: Full prize money breakdown

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
See all videos right arrow