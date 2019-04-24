PXG GEN 2 putters – FIRST LOOK!

PXG’s new GEN2 putter collection is 100% milled and features eight club head designs, three hosel options and two finishes to help suit every golfer’s eye and putting stroke.



This new collections underscores the importance PXG places on putter fittings.

“Putts account for roughly 40% of shots taken, yet only a small percentage of golfers make an effort to be properly fitted,” explained PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons.



He added: “We’re working to change that stat. With the release of our exceptional new PXG GEN2 Putters, we are committed to helping golfers dial-in their preferred putter to help shave strokes off their score.”

The 100% milled collection features eight club head types – the Closer, Lucky “D,” Brandon, Mustang, Bat Attack, Mini Gunboat, Gunboat, and Operator.



Each club head can be custom configured during a fitting with the hosel that best suits your stroke.

The putter model in conjunction with the chosen hosel – whether double bend, plumber’s neck, or heel shafted – will dictate the overall assembled mass.

Large sole weights made of heavier tungsten and lighter titanium also influences clubhead weight and bias.



These weights, offered in 5g, 10g, 15g, and 20g options, are easily adjustable for optimal performance.

“When I was fitted for my PXG putter I tried various weights, hosels, lengths, and head shapes before settling on my specs,” said PXG’s newest ambassador Gary Player.



He continued, “I now play the new PXG GEN2 Brandon with a plumber’s neck. It’s been a long time since I have been this comfortable with a putter.”

PXG GEN2 Putters also present an innovative, new variable-sized, pyramid face pattern. The small pyramid structures bite into the golf ball cover to create more consistent launch and roll characteristics, as well as an improved feel and sound.

The size of the pyramids varies across the putter face with the highest pattern density around the centre. This is designed to offset ball speed loss typically experienced on mishits, ultimately leading to more consistent distance control across the entire face.

With innovative new technology in each blade, mid-mallet and mallet, the PXG GEN2 putters offer the variety, versatility and performance to meet all of your putting demands.

