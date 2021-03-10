PXG GEN4 drivers, fairways, hybrids & irons – FIRST LOOK!

PXG is promising more distance, more accuracy, more forgiveness, and more fun throughout the bag with its latest GEN4 drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons.



Some fairly bold claims. To deliver on all of this, PXG says it has made significant advancements in materials innovations, combined with precision engineering and personalised performance.

"Our GEN4 Golf Clubs are, far and away, the best sticks we’ve ever made," said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons.



He continued, "packed with new technologies, our line-up of drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons deliver absolutely explosive performance and drop-dead sexy looks."

Headlining the new tech stories within the GEN4 drivers, fairways, and hybrids is the revolutionary muscleback Hybrid Crown Construction with AV (Aluminium Vapor) Carbon Fibre technology.

The new design, which boldly stands out, helps to increase the durability of the structure and the stiffness and stability of the carbon fibre for optimal spring, faster ball speeds, and more distance.



Plus, across the metalwoods line-up, a vibration-dampening Honeycomb TPE Insert in the sole helps ensure every club feels and sounds as good as it looks.

PXG prides itself on delivering personalised performance as a critical design feature. To that end, all clubs have an adjustable hosel and Precision Weighting Technology. Used to fine-tune head weight, launch, and spin, there are three sole weights in the driver and two in the fairway woods and hybrids.

PXG 0811 GEN4 drivers

Designed to deliver killer performance no matter how you hit it off the tee, the PXG 0811 GEN4 drives are available in three head shapes – XF, X, and XT.

All use a Ti811 body and a Ti412 face material. While the face material is exceptionally strong, it also supports significant face deflection and more spring for breakneck speed.

The 0811 XF features a larger profile, designed to build confidence and optimised for exceptional forgiveness through its high MOI and low and back center-of-gravity (CG) location.

The 0811 X offers a mid-size profile and aggressively sloped crown to lower the CG to deliver low spin performance and exceptional distance, while maintaining solid levels of forgiveness.

The 0811 XT is a tour-inspired teardrop shape, with a shallow face and more parallel crown and sole design. These features reduce drag forces to help produce extremely fast ball speeds and exceptional distance for pure ball strikers.

PXG 0341 GEN4 fairways & PXG 0317 GEN4 hybrids

The GEN4 fairway woods and hybrids incorporate an AM355 body material and an HT1770 face. The body material supports a high-performance head design that delivers ideal launch and spin characteristics. While the thin, high-strength steel face is, you guessed it, optimised for fast ball speeds.

PXG 0311 GEN4 irons

Now onto the GEN4 irons, which introduce the PXG’s proprietary new XCOR Technology.

The result of a multi-year research and development project, PXG says the XCOR material is incredibly soft and has high C.O.R., supporting more face movement and a colossal sweet spot.



Couple that with PXG's ultra-thin face and you can expect a powerful combination of forgiveness, explosive distance, and an pleasing sound and feel.

Forged from 8620 soft carbon steel, the clubhead's back surface is then CNC milled to create an exact, thin-walled, high-performance body design.

The GEN4 irons also integrate new Precision Weighting Technology. The sizeable adjustable weight located near the CG on the back of the clubhead allows you to quickly and easily experience various head weight configurations during a fitting.

With three head designs – Xtreme Performance, Players, and Tour – PXG is taking personalized performance to the absolute extreme to ensure no matter what level your game is at, you can get the most out of their irons.



Finally onto the the burning question for many of you - how much will PXG's latest masterpieces set me back?

It'll likely come as little surprise to find out that they are quite expensive, but that is because PXG held nothing back when it came to the materials and technologies used during the development of its new flagship line-up.



Available: March 30 (Pre-order now at)

More info: pxg.com

Prices*: GEN4 drivers - £556, GEN4 fairways - £434, GEN4 hybrids - £384, GEN4 irons - £353 per iron

*prices subject to change