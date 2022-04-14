PXG launch game-changing technology packed kit

With brand-new drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons all on offer, PXG’s new 0311 GEN5 clubs are an exciting addition to the brand’s already impressive range of equipment.

Incorporating everything the PXG team already knows about performance, these clubs deliver significantly increased moment of inertia, faster ball speeds, longer distances and tighter dispersions. That, all coupled with the exceptional feel, sound and looks that you would expect from PXG, mean these should be in your thoughts if you’re planning an upgrade in 2022.

While PXG already have a strong selection of clubs, this new launch is set to be the flagship release for the American manufacturing giants. PXG founder and CEO, Bob Parsons was certainly pleased with the new release, saying:

“We absolutely killed it with these clubs, GEN5 is better in every way possible. From explosive distance to tight dispersion, to the oh-so sweet feel of forgiveness on every shot, these clubs are a master class in performance.”

The irons will be going into the bag of USA Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, who was very excited to be putting them in play, "The feel off the face is soft yet solid," said the PGA Tour star. "The consistency of yardage and trajectory control, thus spin control, is apparent from day one. I believe this iron will make me a better player. Period."

It’s clear to see that the team at PXG have really gone to town on these clubs when you look at the technology behind them. The 0311 GEN5 Irons have a new core that results from a multi-year collaboration with experts in metals, as well as the thinnest overall face in golf, to give players the best in performance and feel.

It’s not just the irons that are packed with technology either. In PXG’s new hybrids, fairway woods and drivers, it’s forgiveness that is key. Higher moment of inertia across the whole clubface means that even on those you don’t strike out of the middle, you’ll still see long, straight drives down the fairway.

If these sound up your street, you’re in luck. The clubs are ready to be shipped, with components ready to be built in to specs that suit you down to the ground.