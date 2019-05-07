PXG launches ‘affordable’ 0211 irons

Since PXG first burst onto the golf equipment scene roughly four years ago its golf clubs have been primarily associated with one thing; expensive price tags.



At around £400 per iron, a set of the brand’s latest 0311 GEN2 irons will set you back more than a pretty penny.



For many club golfers PXG is quite simply out of their reach. With the release of the all-new 0211 irons, however, this looks set to change.

PXG has designed irons that come in at roughly half the price (approx. £200 per iron) of its top of the range models to allow more golfers to benefit from the brand’s high-performance, technologically advanced iron designs.

The key reason why the 0211 irons come in at half the price of the 0311 irons is simply because they cost less to make.



The 0311 irons are triple-forged and feature PXG’s proprietary perimeter weighting technology. Also included in the price of the 0311 irons are four different head types and a wide array of shaft options.



The 0211 irons come in one high-performance club head, feature two premium shaft selections and are cast as opposed to forged.



The materials used are also different, with the 0311 irons being forged from 8620 soft carbon steel, while the 0211s are investment cast from 431 stainless steel.

Despite being significantly less expensive to produce and purchase, PXG say the 0211s are very close in terms of performance to its 0311s because of the technologies included in the cast clubheads.



Both feature a large hollow body cavity filled with PXG’s proprietary COR2 material.



Both also feature an incredibly thin HT1770 high-strength maraging steel face that measures just 1.5mm thick and is supported and activated by the COR2 material to deliver incredible ball speed and distance.

PXG’s irons are synonymous with the tungsten and titanium perimeter weighting that help play a critical role in the overall performance and forgiveness of its irons.



Although this proprietary weighting system has been removed from the 0211s to manage the unit cost, the clubheads have been optimised to support excellent launch conditions, forgiveness and performance.



Now we know £200 per iron is exactly a steal, but it is more closely in line with what you can expect to pay for the likes of a premium set of Titleist, TaylorMade or Callaway irons.

The pricing of the 0211 irons represent a major shift in PXG’s philosophy and positioning in the market, as it wants more golfers to have the opportunity to put its clubs into their bags.

Its premium 0311 Irons will continue to drive its R&D efforts and be its flagship product, but these new irons look set to play a meaningful role in the future of the company.

