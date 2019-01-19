PXG launches GEN2 metalwoods (with surprise price tag)

PXG has announced the introduction of it GEN2 drivers, fairway woods, and hybrids powered by new 'Hot Rod Technology'.

Although the performance is the big story with the GEN2 range, let's just cut right to the chase: how much do they cost?

Although PXG’s original 0811 driver retailed for around £875, it proved popular with golfers who were able to stump up the necessary cash and there was no disputing the outstanding performance it delivered.



Its successor sees PXG’s prices come down significantly, albeit still in the premium category. The GEN2 Drivers have a price tag of $575 - approximately £445 going by current exchange rates.

While this new pricing is a departure from the company’s original brand positioning, Bob Parsons, PXG founder and CEO, insists it hasn't come at the expense of quality.



“PXG’s goal has always been to develop the world’s finest golf club technology – and I believe we have done just that," he said.

"Initially, our prices reflected what it cost to manufacture our game-changing clubs at low quantities. PXG’s growth has been tremendous and with that comes certain economies of scale. Our new pricing, while still premium, is exactly where it ought to be given our success.



"But the big news about our supercharged new drivers, fairway woods and hybrids isn’t the more competitive prices. The big news is that they perform! What we were able to accomplish even surprised us.”

He's not wrong.



The new 'Hot Rod Technology' was inspired by the look and extreme performance of American muscle cars. It includes a multi-level, variable thickness carbon fibre crown, honeycomb TPE insert, variable face design, and precision weighting system.

"The technology we are introducing in our GEN2 metal woods is groundbreaking. The clubs are absolutely beautiful and the performance will shift your game into overdrive,” said Bob.

PXG’s innovative new carbon fibre crown design not only reflects the aggressive hood styling of an American muscle car but also serves as a distinctive alignment aid.



The multi-level, variable thickness structure creates a stiffer carbon fibre construction, which helps reduce energy loss to produce incredible ball speed and distance. The crown also provides support to the face structure for enhanced consistency.

PXG staffer Billy Horschel said: “This driver goes forever. Of all the drivers I have hit, it is by far the easiest to hit in the centre of the face.”



Coupled with the carbon fibre crown, PXG’s honeycomb TPE insert dampens vibrations for outstanding feel and sound and the honeycomb construction allows for more weight to be repositioned around the sole, keeping the CG low and the MOI high.

Fine-tuning, using PXG’s signature Precision Weighting Technology, alters the initial launch conditions. New, larger, heavier weights create efficient adjustability and significantly more influence on ball flight with each weight moved. As a result, golfers can achieve the best possible performance without modifying their swing.

There are two driver models to choose from. The PXG 0811 X GEN2 driver is a low-spin club focused on distance and accuracy. The 0811 XF, meanwhile, is a mid-spin club focused on forgiveness with an exceptionally high MOI that teeters on the brink of USGA limits.

Available: Now

Price: GEN 2 Drivers - $575; Fairway Woods - $425; Hybrids - $375

Loft options:

0811 X GEN2 Driver - 9˚, 10.5˚, 12˚

0811 XF GEN2 Driver - 9˚, 10.5˚, 12˚, 14˚

0341 X GEN2 Fairway Woods - 2, 3, 5, 7 woods

0317 X GEN2 Hybrids – 17˚, 19˚, 22˚, 25˚, 28˚