PXG reveals SS21 apparel collection

We all know that PXG makes some of the most technologically advanced golf clubs in the business, but did you know it crafted apparel too?



It may come as a surprise to some of you, but the American brand has been producing clothing since 2018, Renee Parsons as the President and Executive Creative Director of the apparel side of the business.



PXG’s latest Spring Summer 2021 line-up is a sport-fashion collection designed to move with you seamlessly on and off the golf course.

SS21 features powerful, bold, and modern designs that are rooted in PXG’s commitment to delivering the finest equipment and apparel.

“I have witnessed incredible adaptability from our communities as we have had to adjust to a new normal.” said Renee Parsons.



She added: “This has not only inspired us to create a collection that reflects confidence and resilience but has also influenced new designs anchored in soft, technical fabrics and transitional pieces that provide comfort, style, and ease.”

Since PXG Apparel’s inception, each collection has grown in size and category offerings with this season showcasing over 80 well-rounded pieces. From elevated loungewear, to performance driven jackets, to tailored pants, PXG seeks to create clothing that marries fashion and function.



With knitting techniques such as jacquard and intarsia, and performance features like UPF protection, ergonomic seams, and snap plaquettes, each piece is meticulously designed to ensure an expert fit and performance on or off the golf course.

This season PXG has also joined the conversation surrounding sustainable fashion by incorporating recycled yarn created from the recovery and transformation of nylon carpets, fishing nets, and other landfill-bound products. This fabrication is breathable, light, eco-friendly and maintains its commitment to sports performance.



You can find out more about PXG's latest apparel lines here.

