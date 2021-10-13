WITB - Rafa ends winless streak with Titleist gear

Rafa Cabrera Bello claimed his first European Tour victory in over four years following a dominant ball striking display at the Acciona Open de España presented by Madrid.

The Spaniard claimed victory with a bag packed full of Titleist gear. Across the four rounds he ranked third in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and sixth in Strokes Gained: Approach.

Off the tee he relies upon Titleist’s latest TSi3, while his fairway woods are the slightly older TS3 models.



The 37-year-old carries two U•500 utility irons in the 3 and 4-iron to gain some added distance, forgiveness and launch at the long end of his set. From 5 to 9-iron he opts for the precision of Titleist's 620 MB blades.

A player that isn’t exactly renowned for his short game prowess, Rafa ranked fourth for the week in Scrambling, getting up and down on 18 out of 21 attempts with the help of his Vokey SM8 wedges.



On the greens Rafa employs a Scotty Cameron putter and his golf ball of choice is the Titleist Pro V1x.

Rafa Cabrera Bello – What's in the bag

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10˚, Project X HZRDUS RDX)

Fairway woods: Titleist TS3 (15˚ & 18˚ , Project X HZRDUS RDX)

Utility irons: Titleist U•500 (3 & 4, Project X LZ 6.5)

Irons: Titleist 620 MB (5-9, Project X LZ 6.5)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (48˚, 54˚, 60˚, Project X LZ 6.5)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Rat Newport 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Premiere Series

Glove: FootJoy Pure Touch

