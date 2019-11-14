READERS' TEST - Skechers 2019 shoe line-up

Since making its golf debut in 2014, Skechers has quietly established itself as one of the big players in a crowded, competitive golf footwear marketplace.

Already one of the biggest players in the leisure and athletic footwear industries, it was a logical next step (pardon the pun) for the brand to branch out into golf and the giant strides (again, sorry) it has made in the last five years is testament to the quality of its products.

Russell Knox, Matt Kuchar and Colin Montgomerie are amongst those who put their trust in Skechers, as have the 2019 European Solheim Cup.

But how do they perform for ordinary club golfers?



To find out, we invited a handful of bunkered readers along to the Scottish Golf Show in Glasgow in March, where they were specially fitted for a shoe from the brand’s 2019 GO GOLF collection.

We then sent them on their way to play with them over the summer and report back with their findings. Their opinions make for pretty interesting reading...

SHEENA MOORE

Age 56 Home club Ayr Seafield

I had been considering Skechers golf shoes, as my husband and several friends all rate this brand very highly. Therefore, winning a pair was a definite ‘win win’ for me. I was fortunate to win the Go Golf water resistant spiked shoes. So far, I have worn them about a dozen times. I have found them to be exceptionally comfortable and lightweight and can confirm they are indeed water resistant.

My feet did not feel tired even after a tough round on a long course, where the ground was pretty soft and muddy. Their grip on wet grass is excellent, particularly when walking downhill on fairways. A quick wipe clean with a Flash wipe after wear, and the shoes are like new! They offer a really comfortable, snug fit with laces that don’t need to be constantly re-tied!



I've since bought a pair of Skechers gym shoes and I am considering a further pair of golf shoes for an upcoming holiday.



EWAN ROBERTSON

Age 52 Home club Stirling

I have had three pairs of Skechers casual shoes before but had not owned a pair of golf shoes prior to this test. I have got on great with them and really enjoyed wearing them. So far, I wear them at least once a week and have completed about 25 rounds with them.



Prior to wearing the shoes, I was having a pretty mediocre golf season but they have helped me reach the semi-final of the club championship for the first time and the final of the club matchplay championship, so I can’t really have any complaints! I would definitely recommend them and have actually done so several times to my playing partners.



For me, one of the biggest things is the comfort of fit and how less sore my feet feel after a round in the Skechers compared to previous golf shoes I have worn. They are very comfortable and feel very light on your feet as I would have expected being a big fan of Skechers casual shoes.



LINDSAY MATHIE

Age 51 Home club Troon

I had looked at Skechers before but didn’t particularly like the designs on offer for ladies. I preferred the gents’ models but I couldn’t get any in my size. Since I got fitted at the Golf Show, these have been my go-to golf shoes since. I play up to three times a week over the season and I’m amazed that they are showing little sign of wear.



They are lightweight, breathable – which was great during the warms spells we had – really comfortable, very supportive around the foot and provide a stable base and grip during the swing. Playing on links can be tiring on the legs but these shoes have been amazing and I have walked off the course with no aches at all.



The colourway on this model was great, too. I have had a number of comments (all positive) from playing partners at my club, in open days and at team matches on the shoes. People think they look very modern and athletic. I would absolutely recommend them.



PAUL McCAFFERTY

Age 39 Home club Lanark

I hadn’t owned Skechers shoes but my wife is a nurse, so is on her feet all day and she and a lot of her colleagues swear by Skechers for comfort. The pro shop at my home club stocks them, too, and I hear they’ve sold really well, so I was intrigued to try them. I’ve only played two rounds with the shoes so far. I have several pairs of shoes and I like to rotate them to keep them fresh.



My favourite thing about them so far has to be the comfort. They really are like wearing slippers. Also, I love that they are spikeless, so I can also keep them on to drive home if I’m in a hurry. A few playing partners have asked about them and I’d highly recommend anyone who plays golf to give them a try.

A lot of people are traditionalists and stick to their favourite brands but I’m sure they’d love them if they give them a try.

GRAHAM RUSSELL

Age 35 Home club Carnwath

I had actually considered buying Skechers prior to this test. My pro shop stocks them and I see plenty of great looking designs around the course.



Knowing the comfort of regular Skechers, they would have been a top pick for this year. So far, they’ve been great. I’ve been playing most weekends and a night or two during the week, so I’ve probably used them for 20 to 30 rounds. I have owned other brands that just feel so heavy in comparison and you can’t wait to get them off after 18 holes but these are so comfortable that you forget it’s golf shoes you are wearing. That’s how it should be.



I wore them to the Scottish Open and I didn’t really feel like I was wearing golf shoes despite walking around in them from 9am until 5pm. My feet were dry all day and not sore at all. They perform very well and offer plenty of grip. Out of the six of us who play regular medals every week, five of us now have Skechers.

JAMIE BARBOUR

Age 55 Home club Barassie Links

I had considered buying a pair of Skechers golf shoes before getting chosen for this test but, for whatever reason, I hadn’t taken the plunge. Since getting my pair at the Scottish Golf Show, I’ve probably played around 16 rounds in them, mainly in dry weather, and they have been great.



The fit is fantastic, they’re very comfy and, crucially, they’re the first pair of golf shoes I’ve owned that haven’t given me blisters. I’ve still to try them in wet weather so I’m not yet completely convinced that the ‘studs’ are long enough for a good grip. That said, I’m sure that they’ve been thoroughly tested and will be fine!



It’s funny but, ever since I got them, many of my friends have asked about them. Like me, they had always stuck to their current brand. However, one or two already own a pair of Skechers of their own and they also say they love their shoes. Suffice to say, I’ll definitely be recommending them.



