Gear

REVIEW – adidas TOUR360 XT SL

By David Cunninghame30 June, 2019
Combining great looks with excellent comfort and stability, it is little wonder why the TOUR360 franchise has been one of the most popular since it first came onto the scene almost 15 years ago.

The adidas Tour360 XT SL is the first-ever spikeless version of the TOUR360 in the history of the iconic shoe and it is one of the standout shoes for 2019.

• adidas introduces TOUR360 XT & spikeless TOUR360 XT SL

First off, the TOUR360 XT SL looks fantastic. The TOUR360 look is one I've always been a fan of and now, with its slimmer boost section and four great colour options to choose from, I'm an even bigger fan.

As you would expect from a spikeless shoe, there is heaps of comfort on offer. The full length BOOST in the midsole makes these shoes a joy to play golf in and will keep your feet feeling fresh.

The biggest test for a spikeless shoes these days, however, isn't how comfortable they are. We have come to expect that.

• adidas is bringing eco-innovation to golf

The real test is how well it performs.

Well I'm glad to say the XT SL delivers on all fronts. 

• adidas reveals new adicross apparel and footwear for 2019

The XT earns its name due to the X-shaped traction system (X-Traxion) on the outsole, providing multi-directional grip throughout the swing.

These X-shaped lugs provide more stability and can react with better traction through uneven lies due to their eight-sided touch points with the ground.

This new tech helps you to feel even more locked in throughout the swing.

No matter where you find yourself on the course or how poor the conditions are underfoot, you can have complete confidence in these shoes.

Available:Now
Price: TOUR360 XT SL - £139.95

