Gear

REVIEW - Bushnell Pro XE

By David Cunninghame26 May, 2019
Bushnell Bushnell Pro XE Laser Rangefinders DMDs Review
Bushnell Pro Xe

Bushnell’s recently released Pro XE is one laser rangefinder that really has it all.

I have been testing out the Pro XE over the last few months and have been remarkably impressed.

There are a few reasons why this is the case.

Pro Xe Slope

The Pro XE incorporates the best tech Bushnell has had to offer in recent years and also introduces Slope with Elements, a technology that takes Bushnell’s Tour-trusted compensated distances to the next level.

To go along with accurate gradient compensation, both temperature and altitude have now been added to Bushnell’s patented Slope technology.

This provides a never before seen level of precision from a Bushnell laser.

Bushnell Golf Pro Xe Display

The only thing to blame for pulling the wrong club out of the bag while using the Pro XE will be down to plain and simple pilot error.

As you would expect from a Bushnell, there is a real quality feel to the Pro XE thanks to its rubber armoured metal housing and it is also IPX7 fully waterproof.

The incredibly bright display, with its updated PinSeeker with Visual JOLT Technology is another brilliant feature. A red ring now flashes as JOLT vibrates to give you complete confidence that you have locked onto the flag. 

Pro Xe Rear

Bushnell has also incorporated its magnetic BITE tech that allows you to secure the laser to your trolley.

Also, using the Pro XE in conjunction with the free Bushnell GPS mobile app only serves to further help you make better decisions out on the golf course as you can access hole layouts, 3D flyovers, front, middle and back distances and scorecard tracking elements.

The maker of the #1 laser rangefinder on the PGA Tour have really outdone themselves with the Pro XE.

Price: £449.99

