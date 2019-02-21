search
REVIEW – Callaway Apex 19 irons have it all

Gear

REVIEW – Callaway Apex 19 irons have it all

By David Cunninghame19 February, 2019
Apex Review 1

The Apex name is one synonymous with player’s irons that offer excellent feel, performance and control. The Apex 19 irons possess all of these traits but adds a level of speed and distance previously unseen in the forged, better player designs.

Callaway is calling its new Apex irons the ultimate forged player's distance iron.

Engineered to offer amazing sound and feel through it premium craftsmanship, the Apex 19 is an exceptional new multi-piece construction that lives up to the Apex standard for performance, incorporates innovative ball speed technology and delivers optimal ball flight and trajectory control.

Apex 4

Although the increase in speed on offer with Apex 19 will grab many people’s attention, you’ll be glad to hear that we still have a true players iron aimed at golfers who want control when attacking the flag.

The forged 1025 mild carbon steel body and use of Callaway’s urethane microspheres help to deliver a very soft and responsive feel at impact.

Callaway’s urethane microspheres have been incorporated for the first time in one of its better player models is made up of over one million tiny air pockets that absorb unwanted vibrations without slowing the face.

Apex Review 2

The new shaping and aesthetics have also been designed with the better player in mind and it shows. These irons are real beauties and sit so nicely behind the ball, with a clean topline and minimal offset.

Now the reason why Callaway believes Apex sets a new standard for distance in a forged iron is down to the inclusion of its brilliant Face Cup tech. For an iron that feels so soft, looks so good and offers plenty of control, it is staggering to see the distances these things fly. Not only that, the level of forgiveness on offer is excellent for such a small clubhead.

Apex 19 Iron Address 2019

The forgiveness on offer can be largely attributed to the MIM’D Tungsten Weighing. The CG is precisely located in each iron to enhance scoring performance, while optimising launch and control.

As I said, these are players irons designed with good ball strikers in mind that like to have control and the ability to shape shots. In the short irons, the spin control VFT Face gives you complete control when attacking the flag from closer range.

Add all of the above together and the Apex 19 is one players iron that truly has it all.

Apex Review Pro

APEX Pro

Now although the Apex 19 is fantastic all-round players iron that offers great levels of control, the Apex Pro takes that level of control and precision to the next level.

Created with significant input from Callaway’s tour staff and housing all of the same tech as the standard model, the Pro is Callaway’s first ever forged Tour performance iron with advanced distance technologies.

Apex Pro 1

To further enhance the level of scoring performance and shot-making that the pros and low single figure handicapper demand, an average of 50 grams of Tungsten is infused into each iron to locate the CG positioning for exceptional ball flight and pinpoint control.

The Pro also has a smaller, more compact profile to again suit the eye of the best golfers, as well as weaker lofts, while offering a level of forgiveness and distance that is not commonly associated with an iron in this category.

Apex 19 irons

Available: Now (Chrome finish); February 22 (Smoke finish)
Price: £1,299 (steel) ; £1,399 (graphite)
Options: 3-SW
Shaft options: Steel – True Temper Elevate (95g R/S); Graphite – True Temper Catalyst (50g L / 60g R / 80 S

Apex Pro 19 irons

Available: Now (Chrome finish); February 22 (Smoke finish)
Price: £1,299 (steel); £1,399 (graphite)
Options: 3-AW
Shaft options: Steel – True Temper Elevate Tour (120g R/S/X); Graphite – True Temper Catalyst (100g S/X)

