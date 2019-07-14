REVIEW – Callaway ERC Soft golf ball

The Callaway ERC Soft is not your ordinary distance ball.



No, it is a ball that blends incredible speed and distance with soft feel and a level of control around the greens that is not commonly associated with a ball that really belongs in the distance category.



• Callaway ERC Soft ball - FIRST LOOK!

The reason why it is able to deliver so much is largely thanks to its new Hybrid Cover.



The cover is made from a new blend of materials that delivers a level of performance that sits between traditional ionomer (distance) and urethane (premium) golf balls.

This cover promotes faster ball speeds for longer distance, whilst also delivering a softer feel than most distance balls and noticeably higher spin on short shots around the green.



• REVIEW - Callaway Epic Flash driver is an "out and out distance machine"



Although the Hybrid Cover helps to promote additional speed, the real engine of this golf ball is Callaway’s largest ever Graphene-infused Dual SoftFast Core.

The groundbreaking technology, first utilised in the latest iteration of Callaways’s Chrome Soft golf balls, features a larger inner core that maximizes compression energy while minimizing driver-spin and promoting high launch for long distance.

Another reason why you should be considering putting the ERC Soft into play for yourself, apart from the added distance and soft feel, is because it can also help to improve your performance on the greens.

In recent months, you have probably noticed Phil Mickelson using a golf ball with some distinctive alignment lines on it.

Those lines are Callaway’s patented Triple Track Technology that debuted with the ERC Soft.

I’m sure many of you are wondering what it is these lines actually do.

Callaway has utilised Vernier Acuity Precision, the same visual technology used to land planes on aircraft carriers, to help improve alignment compared to a regular side stamp alignment aid.



• WATCH - MISSION LAUNCH! (Epic Mission EP 1)



So, if you struggle to line up your putts, are looking for as much help as possible on the greens and want to play a distance ball that also delivers control and a soft feel, then the ERC Soft is one you should definitely be considering.



Available: February 8

Price: £34.99

Colour options: White, Yellow