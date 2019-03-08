REVIEW - Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK irons

Cobra’s most powerful and stable irons are powered by breakthrough SPEEDBACK technology, which, for the first time, successfully combines a low CG and high MOI to deliver the perfect blend of ball speed and forgiveness in a Cobra game improvement iron.



Effectively marrying up speed and forgiveness in a game improvement iron is usually quite difficult to achieve, as incorporating one often comes at the expense of the other.



• REVIEW - Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver

These irons are both seriously long and easy to hit because Cobra has managed to combine a low CG with a high MOI design. In essence, they deliver everything you could want from an iron in this category when it comes to performance.

The speed is staggering. The forged E9 PWRSHELL Face offers so much of it, in fact, that you’ll have to re-evaluate how far you hit your irons. That speed, you’ll be pleased to hear, has not come at the expense of playability.



• First Look: Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK irons & hybrids

Throughout the set, you can expect towering iron shots that will help you stop the ball quickly on the green from just about any range. These irons make it so easy to launch the ball into the sky.

The reason why they are so easy to hit is because of the new SPEEDBACK shaping. So much weight is driven low in the head to give the incredible forgiveness that a low CG design affords.



Regardless of your strike, you can still expect heaps of distance and a solid flight.

Apart from being extremely long and very user-friendly, the F9 irons look significantly better than the F8 irons they have replaced.

The overall aesthetics and styling give the F9’s some much needed shelf appeal, while the shaping and profile down behind the ball is exactly what you would want from a game improvement iron; clean and crisp, but with a confidence inspiring, large shape.



• Ping G410 Plus vs Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs Mizuno ST190G drivers

When it comes to sound and feel there is one thing that really stands out and that is the feeling of power. At impact you can expect a fairly loud and solid sound that gives the sensation of the ball flying off the face at serious rate of knots.

Adding the appeal and value for money of the F9 irons is the inclusion of the COBRA CONNECT system powered by Arccos that helps you make smarter, data-driven decisions.

The F9 ONE LENGTH irons offer all the same groundbreaking technologies as the variable set, with some additional improvements geared towards optimising their performance.

Cobra has rejigged the lie angles in both the long an short irons to deliver improved trajectories throughout the set, as well as altering the weighting and sole width to again help deliver more precise ball flights.

ONE LENGTH is an option you should be considering if you’re looking for more consistency in you iron play and the work Cobra has put into to improve the playability of its these irons shows out on the golf course. The longer irons fly higher and land softer, while the short irons have a flatter trajectory for more control.



The KING F9 SPEEDBACK irons deliver just about everything you would want from a game improvement iron. I suggest going and giving them a bash for yourself if you are looking for some more distance and help with your irons. You won't be disappointed with the results.



Available: Now

Price: F9 & F9 ONE LENGTH Irons (7-piece, stock 5-PW, GW) - £699 steel; £799 graphite