REVIEW - COBRA SPEEDZONE Drivers

COBRA’s new KING SPEEDZONE and KING SPEEDZONE XTREME look set to be two of the standout drivers for 2020.



Last year COBRA really stepped up its game with the launch of the KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver. It stood side-by-side with the likes of Callaway, TaylorMade, Titleist and PING’s offerings from last year when it came to overall performance.

What’s more, its cheaper £349 price tag meant that it caught the attention of plenty of golfers.

The new SPEEDZONE drivers build upon the success of the F9 to ensure COBRA’s new offerings will be two of the top performing drivers this year.

For more info on the technology packed into the SPEEDZONE drivers click here.

When you first place this driver down behind the ball you will immediately notice the new CNC Infinity Milled Face. COBRA’s CNC milled face was first introduced with the F8 driver and this latest version has expanded the milled area by 95%, with it now stretching around the clubs’ perimeter and across the topline.



• COBRA SPEEDZONE Fairways & Hybrids – FIRST LOOK!



This is where these drivers get their incredible horsepower. You can expect bags of speed of the clubface and also improved forgiveness and accuracy thanks to the expanded sweetspot.

Another key technology with the SPEEDZONE drivers that helps to elevate performance comes in the shape of a new Titanium T-Bar Speed Chassis. Hidden under the outer body of the club, this design approach removed unnecessary titanium to create more discretionary weight.

Saving that weight allowed COBRA to optimise the CG for high launch and low spin (the recipe of maximum distance), while also providing high MOI for forgiveness on miss-hits.



• COBRA SPEEDZONE Irons – FIRST LOOK!

This is perhaps the most impressive aspect of these drivers. Despite my best efforts, I managed to miss the larger sweetspot on these drivers on more than one occasion but it had minimal effect.



The way these drivers retains ball speed across the face is simply staggering. What this meant was longer drives when I didn’t quite catch it right, that were also more accurate. You can’t really ask for much more from a driver.

It isn’t simply that new chassis, however, that is the reason why you can expect so much forgiveness and speed.

Similar to the F9, a lot of weight has been focussed low and back in the clubhead. In fact, the SPEEDZONE driver has 69 grams of mass (vs. 40 in SPEEDBACK) strategically positioned low in the driver for optimal launch conditions.

The ball really does take off with these drivers, launching it into the air with such ease.

If you are looking for maximum forgiveness and help with getting the ball airborne then the SPEEDZONE XTREME is the model for you. It features a slightly larger shape profile with more perimeter weighting and a 17-gram tungsten weight that sits behind the rear exhaust pipe design to achieve the company’s highest measured MOI to date.



• Rickie Fowler reveals scary looking custom Cobra irons

The SPEEDZONE, however, was the one for me. Its more traditional shape suited my eye and having the ability to swap the interchangeable CG weights allowed me to find the lower spin setting I wanted.

When it comes to looks the SPEEZONE isn’t too dissimilar to the F9 and for me that’s a big plus. It looks sleek, fast and modern. The topline, with its milled section, and the new alignment feature, however, were two things that I found a little off putting.

Like the looks, the sound and feel are similar to the F9, with a low, crunchy sound at impact that feels powerful and fast.

So, what we have with the SPEEDZONE drivers is an abundance of new and refined technologies that help to deliver subtle improvements across the board in terms of speed, forgiveness and launch conditions when compared to the incredibly successful F9.

It also looks great, feels awesome and, rather importantly, the price tag has not shifted.

When you get the chance I would give the SPEEZONE drivers a bash for yourself. You won’t be disappointed.

Available: January 24, 2020

Price: £349