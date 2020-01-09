search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearREVIEW - COBRA SPEEDZONE Drivers

Gear

REVIEW - COBRA SPEEDZONE Drivers

By David Cunninghame03 January, 2020
Cobra Cobra Golf COBRA KING SPEEDZONE COBRA KING SPEEDZONE XTREME Drivers New Gear Review
Cobra Speedzone Review 1

COBRA’s new KING SPEEDZONE and KING SPEEDZONE XTREME look set to be two of the standout drivers for 2020.

Last year COBRA really stepped up its game with the launch of the KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver. It stood side-by-side with the likes of Callaway, TaylorMade, Titleist and PING’s offerings from last year when it came to overall performance.

What’s more, its cheaper £349 price tag meant that it caught the attention of plenty of golfers.

Cobra Speedzone Review 2

The new SPEEDZONE drivers build upon the success of the F9 to ensure COBRA’s new offerings will be two of the top performing drivers this year.

For more info on the technology packed into the SPEEDZONE drivers click here.

Cobra Speedzone 3

When you first place this driver down behind the ball you will immediately notice the new CNC Infinity Milled Face. COBRA’s CNC milled face was first introduced with the F8 driver and this latest version has expanded the milled area by 95%, with it now stretching around the clubs’ perimeter and across the topline.

• COBRA SPEEDZONE Fairways & Hybrids – FIRST LOOK!

This is where these drivers get their incredible horsepower. You can expect bags of speed of the clubface and also improved forgiveness and accuracy thanks to the expanded sweetspot.

Cobra Speedzone 4

Another key technology with the SPEEDZONE drivers that helps to elevate performance comes in the shape of a new Titanium T-Bar Speed Chassis. Hidden under the outer body of the club, this design approach removed unnecessary titanium to create more discretionary weight.

Saving that weight allowed COBRA to optimise the CG for high launch and low spin (the recipe of maximum distance), while also providing high MOI for forgiveness on miss-hits.

• COBRA SPEEDZONE Irons – FIRST LOOK!

This is perhaps the most impressive aspect of these drivers. Despite my best efforts, I managed to miss the larger sweetspot on these drivers on more than one occasion but it had minimal effect.

The way these drivers retains ball speed across the face is simply staggering. What this meant was longer drives when I didn’t quite catch it right, that were also more accurate. You can’t really ask for much more from a driver. 

Cobra Speedzone 6

It isn’t simply that new chassis, however, that is the reason why you can expect so much forgiveness and speed.

Similar to the F9, a lot of weight has been focussed low and back in the clubhead. In fact, the SPEEDZONE driver has 69 grams of mass (vs. 40 in SPEEDBACK) strategically positioned low in the driver for optimal launch conditions.

The ball really does take off with these drivers, launching it into the air with such ease.

Cobra Speedzone 9

If you are looking for maximum forgiveness and help with getting the ball airborne then the SPEEDZONE XTREME is the model for you. It features a slightly larger shape profile with more perimeter weighting and a 17-gram tungsten weight that sits behind the rear exhaust pipe design to achieve the company’s highest measured MOI to date.

• Rickie Fowler reveals scary looking custom Cobra irons

The SPEEDZONE, however, was the one for me. Its more traditional shape suited my eye and having the ability to swap the interchangeable CG weights allowed me to find the lower spin setting I wanted.

Speedzone Address

When it comes to looks the SPEEZONE isn’t too dissimilar to the F9 and for me that’s a big plus. It looks sleek, fast and modern. The topline, with its milled section, and the new alignment feature, however, were two things that I found a little off putting.  

Like the looks, the sound and feel are similar to the F9, with a low, crunchy sound at impact that feels powerful and fast.

Cobra Speedzone 10

So, what we have with the SPEEDZONE drivers is an abundance of new and refined technologies that help to deliver subtle improvements across the board in terms of speed, forgiveness and launch conditions when compared to the incredibly successful F9.

It also looks great, feels awesome and, rather importantly, the price tag has not shifted.

When you get the chance I would give the SPEEZONE drivers a bash for yourself. You won’t be disappointed.

Available: January 24, 2020
Price: £349

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Cobra

Related Articles - Cobra Golf

Related Articles - Drivers

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Review

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
TaylorMade
play button
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
TaylorMade
play button
HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES! (Epic Mission EP 8)
Epic Mission
play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Phil Mickelson owns Justin Rose with Masters quip
Michelle's having a wee Wie!
bunkered.co.uk toasts record-breaking year
Patrick Reed threatens legal action against top golf analyst
"Filthy!" - You have to see this shot from Eddie Pepperell

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow