REVIEW - Duca Del Cosma Monterosso

The Monterosso boasts the kind of slick Italian design and style we have come to expect from Duca.

With its full leather upper, and complementing sole, you’ll look and feel like you’ve just stepped away from the piazza when stepping onto the first tee in these trendy kicks.

This lightweight, breathable and comfortable shoe is perfectly suited to summer and holiday golf in the sun.

The breathable and anti-bacterial Arneflex insole guarantees comfort on the course, while Duca’s original outsole, with its lightweight design, is what makes it so suitable for wearing throughout the day.

The soft Nappa leather upper gives these shoes a real feel of quality and comes in six different colour options, so you are bound to find one that suits your eye.

Interchangeable laces, meanwhile, give you added choice when going for the look you want.

One thing that Duca excels at is creating golf shoes that offer comfort on the golf course with the kind of styling you would expect from a high-end fashion brand.

Although the level of grip on offer with these shoes is decent, it obviously won’t be the same as a shoe with thick cleats - but that’s the trade off for fashion and such amazing comfort.

That being said, I’ve yet to find a golf shoe that can so seamlessly transition from sun-kissed fairways to urban life quite like the Monterosso.

Available: Now

Price: £129.95