REVIEW – “FootJoy HyperFlex is perfect fit for the modern golfer”

In my opinion, the FootJoy HyperFlex is the perfect shoe for the modern golfer.

Allow me to explain.

The good folks at FJ say they have engineered this shoe almost entirely from scratch and tuned it specifically for golf to deliver comfort, on-course performance and contemporary styling.

To achieve the level of comfort that pretty much all golfers now crave, FootJoy has incorporated its StratoFoam cushioning that we first saw with the Stratos late last year.

This new cushioning is remarkably soft but at the same time provides the kind of bouncy feel and energy return that ensures your feet don’t fatigue as the round goes on.

You then add to that the all-new OptiFlex outsole design, which features dual flex grooves that flex naturally with your foot, and what you have is one of, if not the most comfortable shoe in the business.

What makes this tech even more special is that the thin, semi-rigid TPU flex plate, promotes stability and traction where you need it in the golf swing.

When you try on a new pair of golf shoes for the first time it can often be difficult to tell immediately if they are the right ones for you. Usually it’ll take at least a round or two before you’ve made up your mind.

That isn’t the case with the HyperFlex.

As soon as you slip them on you can tell just how comfortable they are going to be out on the golf course.

The hard work FootJoy has put into its new OptiFlex outsole technology means that HyperFlex mimics the natural flexure of the foot, no matter who you are.

Because this shoe works in unison with your foot at every turn, it also makes it ideal for those you trying to leverage more power from the ground in order to gain clubhead speed.

After all, this is what an athletically styled, modern golf shoe should deliver - power, comfort and style.

The HyperFlex is one of the most tech-packed designs I’ve ever seen from the #1 shoe brand in golf, and one of those standout pieces of tech is the all-new WRAPID BOA Fit System.

You’ll almost always fine me donning a traditional laced shoe but the HyperFlex has me seriously contemplating switching to BOA full time.

That is because this new system, with its asymmetrical configuration, ensures a level of personal fit that just wouldn’t be possible with laces.

Plus, the reduction in pressure on the top of the foot boosts the overall feeling comfort, while providing good levels of support through the swing.

Adding to the appeal of HyperFlex is its new and fashionable upper design. Crafted from Hot Melt yarns, this shoe is bound to entice a lot of you simply because of how cool it looks.

I wasn’t expecting to love the HyperFlex quite as much as I did because I typically lean towards a more stable and traditionally styled golf shoe. I was, however, completely won over by the comfort on offer, way it allowed me to try and generate as much power in my golf swing as possible and the slick modern design.

Top notch work once again from FJ.