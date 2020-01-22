REVIEW - FootJoy Pro|SL & Pro|SL Carbon

How exactly do you go about making the most popular shoe in golf over the past few years better than ever before?



This is the unenviable task that FootJoy faced when it came time to design the new Pro|SL.



It’s no secret that the Pro|SL has been one of the FootJoy’s greatest ever success stories.

Ever since they first came on the scene in 2016, golfers everywhere have loved the level of comfort, stability, and traction these spikeless shoes offered, as well as the modern styling.

This sentiment was echoed on both the European and PGA Tours, with Pro|SL often proving to be the most worn shoe week after week since its initial introduction.

If it was left to the pros this new Pro|SL would be no different to the first.

When FJ consulted their top PGA Tour players to inquire about making changes to Pro|SL, the feedback was clear: DON’T!

However, that is not how FJ roll. The brand operates with a singular focus on the game of golf and every little thing golfers need to perform at the highest level.



Because to FJ, Only Everything Matters.

This is why the brand spent more than 18 months to develop, test and perfect a new Pro|SL.

So how have FJ improved on performance?

Firstly you can expect more stability and more traction. The all-new Infinity Outsole configuration provides ultimate grip, with 189 points of traction that deliver superb contact with the ground and the perfect foundation throughout the golf swing.



The unique infinity shape also optimises stability, with an 11.5% wider heel and increased forefoot stability.

Having that added traction and stability is a huge thing for me. I almost always lean towards spiked shoes, only turning to a spikeless pair on especially dry/hot summer days.



With the improvements that have been made, however, there is a good chance I’ll be donning these performance spikeless shoes on a more regular basis. The locked in and stable feel on offer has to be sampled to be believed.



Next up, and this is a big one for fans of the Pro|SL, it is even more comfortable.

Although it might seem hard to believe considering how comfy they were before, this new model offers just the right amount of comfort with a Dual-Density (D2) Midsole that delivers both stability and cushioning.

Its advanced design utilises two densities of FJ proprietary FineTuned Foam (FTF): a firm FTF around the perimeter for support and control, and a softer FTF under the foot for an incredibly cushioned feel.

With multiple layers of comfort and support, along with a super-soft waterproof leather and a Power Harness to hug your feet, this new Pro|SL is definitely a contender for the title of the comfiest shoe in golf.

Now as ridiculous as it might sound, FootJoy have an even more comfortable and more stable option in the form of the all-new Pro|SL Carbon.

It integrates a full-length carbon fibre insert into the midsole for exceptional stability. The carbon fibre flexes and elastically snaps back to its moulded position with each step recovering more of the energy generated while walking and allowing your body to work less. This should result in less leg and foot fatigue at the end of the round.

The Carbon also provides enhanced wrap-around comfort and no-slip fit with a soft, moulded foam collar and underfoot cushioning in the form of an OrthoLite Impressions FitBed that we first saw in last year’s Fury design.



To many golfers the Pro|SL was the perfect shoe, so to see FJ up its game with these new models is truly remarkable.



All of the performance improvements really show out on the course, and, while the enhanced comfort in both models is probably going to be the biggest selling point for most of you, what I love most is the stability on offer.

Personally I would opt for the Pro|SL Carbon thanks to greater level of stability and comfort, but you can’t go wrong with either option. Plus, with a number of different styles to choose from, these modern looking spikeless shoes really are the complete package.

Bravo FootJoy. Bravo.

Available: February 1

Price: Pro|SL - £149.99 (£169.99 BOA), Pro|SL Carbon - £179.99, Women’s Pro|SL - £124.99 (£144.99 BOA)