REVIEW - Honma TW747 P & Vx irons

To many of you, Honma is a name synonymous with super high-end equipment that might be more than a tad out of your price range.



It is time, however, that you dropped those preconceptions about the brand.



Honma is now targeting everyday golfers with this latest Tour World 747 range. It wants you to experience the luxury craftsmanship, precision and premium performance the brand is associated with, but at an affordable price.

At £969 for a set of 6-irons, the TW747 irons are priced in around the same mark as other major players on the iron market.

To coincide with this new business model, Honma also wanted to establish a presence on tour. At the beginning of this year they did it with a bang by announcing a multi-year partnership with Justin Rose.



As part of the agreement, Rose has at least ten Honma clubs in his bag, including the TW747 driver and his personalised Rose Proto irons.

Rose also has a Honma bag and will be consulted on future product development.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining Honma. Coming off one of my best years professionally, I wanted to make it a point to get better. I believe Honma equipment and the legendary Honma craftsmanship can help make me better,” said Rose.

If you are looking for a set of irons that will provide you with both staggering distance and great feel, then you should be checking out the TW747 range.

TW747 P

The P model is a game improvement iron that provides you with added confidence at address thanks to its larger profile and increased forgiveness on mishits.



The heads are made from high-strength stainless steel and a 20g tungsten weight on the sole of the club improves both forgiveness and launch conditions for powerful, high trajectories. Speed and distance are then enhanced thanks to thin, fast and flexible clubfaces.

It is a beautifully crafted iron that you would be hard pressed to identify as a game improvement model on first glance. Its compact and striking profile conceals the distance and forgiveness on offer.

Yes, the lofts are strong (7-iron 28.5˚), but the high launch, peak heights and forgiveness on offer as a result of the low, deep CG makes them so playable, delivering towering iron shots for maximum control when attacking the pin.

Another feature that makes the TW747 P stand out is the level of feel on offer. A carbon embossed cavity insert ensures solid and responsive feedback off the clubface.

TW747 Vx

The Vx model is a set of forged players irons that provide a premium look, longer carry distances and more forgiveness than you would expect from player’s iron of this size thanks to its advanced construction.

But it still offers a sumptuously soft feel thanks to Honma’s proprietary forging process.



A 10g tungsten weight is in the toe of the clubhead to help create a low and deep CG for precise ball flights, added control and forgiveness.

Like the P model, thin flexible clubfaces help boost your distance, while the compact profile and clean aesthetics will appeal to the eye of every better player.



Both of these irons mark a real change in the way Honma engineers, markets and prices its irons.

It is fantastic, therefore, to see them compete with the very best irons on the market today and now makes them a brand worth your considerations when looking for some new clubs.

Available: Now

Price: £969 (5-10 iron)