REVIEW – How do the Callaway MAVRIK drivers perform?

Gear

REVIEW – How do the Callaway MAVRIK drivers perform?

By David Cunninghame04 June, 2020
Callaway Callaway MAVRIK Callaway MAVRIK drivers Callaway MAVRIK MAX Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero Drivers Review

Callaway says MAVRIK is the finest combination of distance, forgiveness, consistency and feel ever built in one of its drivers.

Let’s put that bold claim to the test.

• Callaway MAVRIK Drivers – FIRST LOOK!

For pretty much all of 2019 I put my faith in Callaway’s Epic Flash Sub Zero from the tee.

Mavrik Review 2

It delivered everything I could possibly want. It was accurate, forgiving, produced the low spinning trajectory I like to see and was a distance machine.

So, how would the new MAVRIK models compare to this absolute powerhouse?

The answer was emphatic.

Callaway Mavrik Drivers 4

You’ll be hard pressed to find a line-up of drivers with such all-round performance capabilities.

The new Flash Face SS20 provides a bucket load of speed and that speed barely drops off when you aren’t catching it square out of the sweetspot.

• Callaway MAVRIK irons - FIRST LOOK!

Perhaps more impressive than this consistency of speed, however, is how steady the spin rates remain across the face.

Add these two together and what you have is three incredibly long, forgiving and accurate drivers.

Mavrik Review 3

Now, for a driver to provide this kind of performance and such tight dispersion usually comes at the expense of clubhead speed.

• Callaway unveils next generation Chrome Soft & Chrome Soft X

The unconventional design of MAVRIK, however, means we also get great clubhead speed courtesy of the new Cyclone Aero shaping.

Callaway Mavrik Drivers 5

The MAX, meanwhile, is quite possibly the most forgiving driver you’ll find on the market today, and the Sub Zero is a low spinning, yet forgiving powerhouse.

The MAVRIK SZ has usurped my Flash. It provides additional ball speed, with similar launch conditions, to give me some added distance.

Add to that the increase in forgiveness and consistency from the new face, plus the improved sound and feel, and what we have is my new gamer for 2020.

Price: £469

