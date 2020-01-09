If you view stability as the most important aspect of performance in golf shoes, then Tour X could be exactly what you’ve been searching for.



Although Tour X takes different aspects from three brilliant FJ shoes of the past, including DNA Helix and Fury, it’s fair to say the roots of its incredibly stable performance stem from Tour-S, which was released in 2018.



I was a massive fan of Tour-S. As someone who places stability above all else when it comes to selecting a pair of golf shoes it was such an easy pair for me to fall in love with.

Thankfully for me, and the rest of you out there in search of extreme stability, Tour X hits the same heady heights as Tour-S. The FJ PowerPlate Outsole with Launch Pod technology provides an incredibly secure platform from which to attack the golf ball.

Add to that the stable feeling in the upper provided by the updated PowerStrap and the overall stability on offer is simply astounding. I would go as far to say it is the most stable golf shoe I have ever tested.

But stability isn’t the only reason why I love Tour X. The styling is right up my street. It has a nice blend of modern, athletic detailing and features to go along with its relatively classic overall appearance.

Personally I’m a fan of White/Blue/Lime style and also like the bold Tour X graphic on the sole.

When it comes to comfort I cannot fault the Tour X whatsoever. Combining the soft supple upper of the DNA, with a 3D moulded collar, Tour-spec stretch tongue, and, most importantly, the Ortholite Impressions FitBed we saw in last year’s Fury means that these shoes are a delight to walk 18 holes in. Your feet will feel remarkably fresh after a long slog out on the course.

Although I was a huge fan of the Tour-S, one thing that held it back in my eye was its lofty price tag.

Thankfully the £179.99 Tour X RRP is a lot more digestable than Tour-S’ initial £220 asking price.

With Tour X you are getting so much bang for your buck. It is FootJoy’s most feature packed shoe and delivers on all fronts. FJ pulling together the best attributes of three incredibly popular and high-performing golf shoes has resulted in me finding my go-to shoes for the 2020 season.

I wholeheartedly suggest you go and check them out for yourself. I reckon there is a good chance you will fall in love with them just as I have.

Available: Now

Styles: White/Blue/Lime, Black/Lime, White/Silver/Red Boa

Price: £179.99