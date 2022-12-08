REVIEW: Is the Ping iCrossover the best driving iron in golf right now?

Packed full of forgiveness, explosive ball speed and adjustability, the new Ping iCrossover is an absolutely sensational piece of kit,.

As we know, driving irons have become very popular in recent years and if you want to understand why, a few shots with the iCrossover will tell you everything you need to know.

It's easy on the eye at address, frames the ball nicely and, with it being half an inch shorter in length than standard, you'll be in total control.

This club is aimed at players with faster swing speeds but is still very forgiving and easy to hit. The distance you get is so impressive and the feel and acoustics are right up my street.

I defy anybody to step up to the ball - whether or the tee or in the middle of the fairway - and not be absolutely full of confidence. It launches so easily that it's just loads of fun to use.

So, what makes this club so good?

It has a maraging steel face with a low CG which delivers super-fast ball speeds. It is also robotically welded to the 17-4 stainless steel body with a lower-hinged bend point to provide higher launch and better spin control.

The small internal cavity has EVA polymer on the back of the face. That's what makes the acoustics so good. It makes a really satisfying 'ping' sound when you strike the ball.

The shaping is similar to the Ping i230 so it can blend nicely if you were to replace the longer irons if you chose to do so. The blade lengths are slightly shorter with less offset than previous Crossover generations, making it more compact.

Then you have the precision-milled MicroMax grooves and matte-black Hydropearl 2.0 finish, which together deliver consistent launch and excellent spin for more accuracy.

The adjustability allows you to change the loft to help dial in your desired ball flight, with the standard setting starting at 1.5 degrees upright.

All in all, the new Ping iCrossover is a brilliant club. The ball speed, distance and forgiveness it gives you is incredible and it's a more than worthy addition to the exceptional Ping 'i' family.

If you do have that faster swing speed and you’re looking for something off the tee or maybe even searching for more forgiveness in your longer irons, you won't go wrong with it. It's superb bang for your buck, too.

