REVIEW – Is the Stratos FootJoy’s most comfortable shoe ever?

The Stratos is something a little bit different from the good folks at FJ.



This shoe was primarily designed with comfort in mind but also incorporates sophisticated classic styling, a premium leather feel and modern spikeless technology.

I think it’s fair to say that FootJoy has been a little late to the party in producing a shoe that ticks all of the above boxes.



You’ll be glad to hear, however, that the Stratos is every bit as good as it competitors, if not better.

The main reason being, comfort.

That is what this shoe was designed to offer and, thankfully, it delivers it in spades. The underfoot, StratoFoam cushioning is as comfy as a cloud and the soft leather has a feel of real quality.



The StratoFoam delivers that perfect blend of a soft and cushioned feel, while also providing enough bounce to negate any fatigue and keep your feet and legs feeling fresh after each round.

You then combine StratoFoam with the premium Pittards leather, which utilises a proprietary tanning process to achieve an ultra luxurious, supple feel, along with the PU FitBed and its cork lining and the result is plain and simple.

The most comfortable FootJoy shoe I have ever worn.

Plus, the athletic-fit construction, integrated tongue and reinforced heel serve to boost the comfort levels even higher.

As if that wasn’t enough, the all-new VersaTrax+ outsole delivers incredible levels of traction.



Testing a new spikeless shoe in winter conditions in the west of Scotland might not sound like the best idea, but the 100% waterproof (1-year warranty) Stratos easily surpassed my expectations.

For it to hold up in the such soggy and frosty underfoot conditions is testament to how far FootJoy’s spikeless technology has come over the past few years.

The outsole utilises multiple durometers of TPU and a tread pattern that results in remarkable grip and in turn complete confidence when swinging at full tilt.

Plus, the clever design means that very little grass or general debris gathers on the bottom of the shoes, which proves very handy when it comes time to clean them post-round.



If stability is one of your main priorities when selecting a pair of golf shoes then you might be better served going for something like the Tour X or the Pro|SL from FJ’s current line-up, but the Stratos is no slouch.

It provides a solid base and locked-in feel that combined with everything else I’ve mentioned makes the Stratos the complete, premium performance package.



The only area where it isn’t quite to my taste is in the styling. There are a selection of coulorways to choose from for both men and women, but personally I prefer a more modern and athletic aesthetic to the more classic appearance of the Stratos.

But that’s just my personal preference.

With the addition of Stratos, FootJoy’s current shoe line-up truly has something for everyone.

If you value comfort above all else, are looking for a premium leather design and want a spikeless shoe that can tackle any conditions, then Stratos might just be the ticket for you.

Available: Now

Price: £159.99