REVIEW - Mizuno JPX919 Hot Metal PRO

If you are looking for an iron with game improvement levels of speed and forgiveness in a sleek, compact package then the JPX919 Hot Metal PRO should be on your wish list.



At the beginning of this year we saw Mizuno launch this new addition to its brilliant JPX919 irons family in order to cater for the golfer that wanted all of the performance benefits the Hot Metal model provides but in a more compact, more traditional shape.



The PRO features a slimmed-down top line and sole, plus reduced offset to bring ball speed and performance benefits to those of you looking for that smaller profile down behind the ball.

The speed and distance that the HM PRO provides is down to its high-strength Chromoly 4140M construction and new multi-thickness face.



The seamless one-piece cup face construction is just one of the reasons why the PRO feels so good for an iron in the game improvement category.

That relatively soft feel and pleasing sound is also aided by re-engineered Sound Ribs that generate specific vibration patterns to ensure a satisfying sensation through impact.

Like the standard Hot Metal, the head’s stability frame is open at the heel portion to enhance stability, launch and a loft-appropriate flight apex for controlled approaches. For an iron that delivers so much in terms of speed it is great to have a decent degree of control when flighting your iron shots.



The HM PRO offers a steeper transition into more compact scoring irons and wedges, giving you the added control you need when attacking the pin from short range.

Also, the set-matching gap, sand and lob wedges are engineered from a softer X30 steel with precision-milled grooves and faces for improved spin and control around the greens.

The JPX919 Hot Metal PRO is just another example of the growing trend towards more compact and sleeker game improvement irons. It succeeds in giving you all of the speed and forgiveness you need to enhance your iron game, while delivering the sharp looks and crisp aesthetics that you expect from a Mizuno iron.



Available:Now

Price: £120 per iron