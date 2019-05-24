REVIEW - Mizuno RB Tour & RB Tour X

The RB Tour and RB Tour X golf balls are Mizuno’s newest tour-calibre, four-piece golf balls, but how do they stack against the other premium options on the market?



First off, a little on the technology packed into these balls.



Mizuno has designed both RB Tour models to offer the level of greenside feel and spin you would expect from a tour-calibre ball, while also delivering improved performance in the wind thanks to the brand’s innovative drag-reducing Cone Profile Dimple (C Dimple).



The C-Dimple keeps fast flowing air close to the ball’s surface for longer to reduce drag and strengthen your ball flight.

The RB Tour and RB Tour X’s urethane cover is what provides that ultrasoft and responsive greenside performance, while the high-energy Ionomer mantle layer and graduated hardness Butadiene Dual Core are the driving forces behind the speed both models deliver.



I decided to test these Mizzy balls side-by-side with other premium balls that you will be more familiar with to see if they offered similar levels of tour-calibre performance.

The answer was a resounding yes. When it came to ball speed with the driver and irons it was right up where I would expect to see it. Both were spinning a little on the high side, but not enough to meaningfully impact on carry distances.



Around the greens the soft urethane cover offers plenty of shot stopping bite on the greens and if you are looking for maximum spin with your short game then these are two options you will certainly have to consider.

One of the key reasons why Mizuno believe its RB Tour models are a legitimate alternative to the more mainstream tour balls on the market is thanks to the C-Dimple design.



The trajectory on offer was fantastic and in the wind my ball flight remained remarkably stable. If you are used to playing in windy conditions then these balls might just help you find an extra GIR or two per round.

The RB Tour’s very soft compression offers lower driver spin to suit more downward angles of attack, while the RB Tour X is geared more towards upward attack angles.

Despite having a fairly steep downward angle of attack, I found the RB Tour X was delivering better all-round performance for me, which shows how important it is to make sure you are playing the right ball for your game.



Mizuno is aware that these new tour balls are unlikely to take the premium ball market by storm but the high level of all-round performance on offer makes them a good option of you are looking to try out a different golf ball this season.



Available:Now

Price: £50