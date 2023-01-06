REVIEW: New Callaway Paradym drivers

Callaway has always produced fantastic drivers. From the Epic, to the Mavrik, to last year's Rogue ST, this is a brand that excels at the top end of the bag.



This year, they have taken it a step further with the unveiling of a brand new, first-generation driver.



Say hello to Paradym.

I recently got my hands on the Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond driver, one of three new models available.

Straight away, the first thing you will notice is the shimmering aqua blue carbon crown, with its all-new 360-degree carbon chassis.



This new design has allowed Callaway to save weight and reposition it to improve the overall performance of the driver. The chassis is an incredible 44% lighter than a titanium chassis which, again, is a massive weight saving. I wouldn't say the weight is noticeable in your hands, because the weight has been moved.

The forged titantium face is the first Callaway driver to feature Cup Face Technology. The new AI design is very minimalistic as the lines are very faint on the face, which means they are sometimes difficult to see in certain lights.

At address, you will also notice there is no alignment marking the centre of the club, which is a change from the Rogue ST model. However, the club sits beautifully behind the ball at address.

On the sole, you’ll find the weighting at the front and the back in the form of 14g and 2g weights. You can also place the 14g weight at the front to make it as low spinning as possible, if you choose to do so.

The performance of this driver, in my opinion, is brilliant. The way it looks at address, the shimmering carbon - I love how it sits at address. The acoustics off the face sound like a rocket taking off and the feel is really solid, which fills you with confidence.



The AI design definitely plays a part in spin, speed, distance and dispersion. The spin rates were low, which was combined with the 14g placed forward, but the speed and distance were very impressive as well.

One thing I did find on mishits with the Triple Diamond model is that shots off the bottom of the club were low spinning, whilst the ball speeds were superb, which is really impressive.



Shots much higher off the face lose a touch of spin but, thanks to Jailbreak and the AI tech, these mishits are still pretty good. For me, this is a proper workhorse of a driver.

Conclusion

It has to be said: the Callaway Paradym driver is utterly fantastic. Ball speed, distance and consistency - it just ticks all the boxes. It is an all-round performer and, with the weight savings from the 360 carbon chassis, you really do see what this driver has to offer.



In my mind, it is the total package in terms of feel, sound and overall performance. If you want a workhorse that looks the business and does the jobs you want done really well, this is it.

Available: February 24, 2023

RRP: £599