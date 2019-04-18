REVIEW - Odyssey StrokeLab putters

Always at the forefront of innovation, it is no surprise to see Odyssey once again revolutionising putter design.



When you break down the StrokeLab concept, it is fairly simple: give golfers a putter that helps to correct inherent faults in their stroke as opposed to simply masking those weaknesses.



Now, I’m not saying that these putters will immediately have you rolling it like Phil Mickelson but rest assured you will see improvements on the greens.

Odyssey’s new StrokeLab putter line helps improve the stroke through a profound change in weight distribution made possible by an innovative new shaft. This is a completely new approach to putter weighting... and only Odyssey has it.

The StrokeLab shaft is a full 40g lighter compared to a standard Odyssey steel putter shaft.



This is made possible by an innovative new multi-material shaft design that combines a graphite body with a steel tip to net out at just 75g, with most of the mass concentrated in the tip.

Odyssey has redistributed that weight by adding 10g to the head in the form of two sole weights, and 30g to the grip-end via a grip that is 10g lighter and a 40g end-weight.

Thanks to the new shaft and weighting system, you feel totally in control of the entire putterhead.



This helped inspire me with heaps confidence as I knew exactly what the face and head were doing throughout the entire process of the stroke.

Good putting can often come down to confidence so anything that helps to give it a boost gets the big thumbs up from me.

The White Hot Microhinge face insert, meanwhile, delivers the feel and feedback we’ve come to love from Odyssey putters over the years, as well as brilliantly consistent roll.

With so many head options to choose from and a slick metallic look, StrokeLab is an excellent collection of putters that offers a sure-fire way to putt better.

Not only that, StrokeLab has been incorporated across Odyssey’s entire 2019 range, including its high MOI EXO mallets and premium milled Toulon designs.



I can’t recommend testing StrokeLab for yourself highly enough. I’m almost certain you’ll immediately feel the level of control that this innovative technology provides and notice the improvements to your putting out on the golf course.

