REVIEW: OGIO All Elements bags

OGIO’SAll Elements bags have been designed for whatever the weather.

Choosing a golf bag is quite a personal thing,some golfers like a very neutral coloured bag, some golfers like something fun and colourful. Thereare so many styles, there are really so many to choose from. Recently I got to try test drive the new OGIO All Elements cart and stand bag down at JCB golf course and I have to say, I'm a fan.

With the new OGIO All Elements bags the one thing they are not lacking in is design in colour. There are seven colours to choose, from plain black to banarama adding fun designs and jazzing it up on the course.

The cart bag has 15 separate compartments for all your clubs but not only that it features Silencer technology in each section. This patented design is brilliant. It not only stops your clubs from rattling around it keeps the rain the rain out and protects your clubs.

This clever design reduces any wear or dents thats your clubs may get from clashing together either in a buggy or a trolley but there’s also no noise when going over undulating parts of the course. We didn’t have a glorious sunny day but we did get to put this bag through wet and damp weather and it was superb.

With it being fully waterproof with seam sealed zips and storage for umbrellas, waterproofs, balls and a cooler pocket for warm days, it was still bone dry by the end of my round and with great storage it really did impress me.

The stand bag differs slightly with a double waterproof disc strap and 8 water resistant separate compartments, separating the woods from the irons. Again, you have the same fun colour options, it's fully waterproof, seam sealed, with great pocket storage and a waterproof pocket for your valuables which is practically bullet proof. It’s really comfy to carry, the straps are great, it’s just a really well balanced and light with everything you need for when you're walking the course.

Both bags are superb offerings if you have a trolley or golf cart.

In my opinion OGIO have made two superb bags, built to tackle all conditions whether you walk the course, use a trolley or ride in a golf cart.

Available: February 12, 2023

RRP: £299/€349 Cart Bag

RRP: £269/€299 Stand Bag