REVIEW – PearlGolf Pure Pro & Pure Pro X

The rise of ‘mail order’ golf balls in recent years has been nothing short of astounding.



Now, although the vast majority of us still acquire our armoury of golf balls in the pro shop, in a world where we purchase so much online we really shouldn’t be surprised by the fact that Pearl and brands like it have grown in popularity in recent years.

Since the beginning, PearlGolf’s focus has been on delivering premium performance at an incredibly low price.

The Pure Pro and Pure Pro X are PearlGolf’s premium, tour-calibre offerings.



Both of these golf balls are designed in a very similar fashion to most other premium golf balls. The Pure Pro is a 3-layer golf ball, while the Pure Pro X is a 4-layer construction.

The core of the Pro model is the real engine of the golf ball, while the Dupont HPF mantle layer interacts perfectly with the core to give softer feel at the moment of impact. The mantle also helps to create high ball speed and consistent spin on driver shots.



Rounding out the construction is a very thin and durable cast urethane cover that generates a softer feel and maximum control on short game shots. The latest design has an aerodynamic 360 dimple pattern that provides a long and stable ball flight.

The X features an inner and outer mantle, which helps to deliver different performance benefits when compared with the Pro model. The X feels firmer, spins less on full iron and driver shots and will likely give you more distance.

I took both of these German engineered golf balls out onto the golf course and used my SkyTrak launch monitor to get to grips with the performance on offer.

Like other mail order golf balls I have tested, the Pure Pro and Pure Pro X stack up well against other premium golf balls; whether it be in terms of ball speed, control, short game spin, durability or feel.

Playing the same golf ball from hole to hole and round to round is vitally important if you want to improve your golf. The fact that you can get your hands on a dozen of these for under £30 means you can do exactly that.



I see no reason why you shouldn’t give them a shot for yourself. You’ll be impressed by the performance and feel, while the fantastic value for money means you can justify purchasing more, even if you do like losing a fair few pieces of ammunition during each round.

Available: pearlgolf.co.uk

Price: £28.99 per dozen (£24.99 when purchasing 3 dozen or more)