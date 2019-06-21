REVIEW – PING Blueprint irons

Ping has well and truly knocked it out of the park with these new blades.

As someone who plays with blades, it will come as no surprise to you that I think these are the best looking irons PING has ever created. Beneath those sleek looks, however, is a level of control and workability that makes the Blueprint a shot-maker’s dream iron.



It will come as no surprise to learn that the Blueprint irons have made their way into the bags of many PING pros, including Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson, Tony Finau and Andy Sullivan.

Down behind the ball, the small and compact butter knife-like shaping of these irons is likely to scare off even those of you that consider yourselves to be half decent ball strikers. These irons are reserved for tour pros and those who can consistently flush it out of the sweetspot.

When you do flush these irons, the level of control on offer is incredible. That is what they were primarily designed to do, give PING staffers an iron they could rely on when the pressure starts to mount.

The irons go through more than 50 steps in the manufacturing process, including machining the face and grooves that are then 100% inspected to ensure exacting precisions and control.

These irons clearly aren’t designed with forgiveness in mind. That being said, however, a machined tungsten toe screw increases the MOI for some forgiveness and combines with an internal heel weight to provide precise swing-weight tuning.

Going down the fully forged route is something a bit different from PING and I’m glad they decided to do so, as the level of feel and feedback on offer is just magnificent. Mass has been concentrated through the impact zone of the soft 8620 carbon steel head to give you that pure, blade-like feel.



Blueprint delivers everything that you would want from a muscleback, control, workability, precision and, above all else, a compact and sleek package that looks nothing short of sensational.



Available:Now

Price:£219 per iron

Options: 2-PW

Stock shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 (S300, X100), PING AWT 2.0 (R, S, X)

Aftermarket shafts (no upcharge): True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 (R300, S300), True Temper Dynamic Gold (S300, X100), Project X LZ (5.0, 5.5, 6.0, 6.5), True Temper XP95 (R300, S300), Nippon Pro Modus Tour 105 (S, X), KBS Tour (R, S, S+, X)

