REVIEW – Just how good are the PING G410 irons?

The PING G410 irons might just be the best looking game improvement irons I have ever tested. Those sleek looks, however, have not come at the expense of performance.



Building upon the success of the brilliant G400s, the PING G410 irons have been designed with two things chief in mind despite their smaller shape: speed and forgiveness.



But how? Well, PING’s engineering team created a face and cavity structure in the G410 iron that delivers faster ball speeds and saves weight to expand the perimeter weighting.

The additional weight savings are concentrated in the toe and hosel to achieve an 8% increase in the moment of inertia (MOI) for more forgiveness and consistency despite the reduction in overall size.

Down behind the ball these irons sit beautifully, with a clean appearance and a more compact shape than most game improvement irons, while still inspiring you with that easy to hit confidence.



The blade length is 3% smaller when compared with the G400 and has 10% less offset to create that cleaner, more refined shape.

The sound and feel is also so good for an iron in this category thanks to the co-molded cavity badge. The badge itself is made from Aluminium and Santoprene (elastomer), which combine to dampen unwanted vibrations.

When it comes to performance it is pretty much as you’d expect from Ping: great levels of forgiveness and plenty of speed.

Despite the smaller shape, these irons have a higher MOI than the G400s and it shows. Off-centre strikes are barely punished and speed is so well maintained across the face that you are bound to hit your irons more consistently.

With the removal of the Custom Tuning Port (CTP) in the cavity, weight is saved and re-allocated to the iron’s hosel and toe to achieve the higher MOI.

The level of distance on offer is also top notch with these irons. The work PING has done to increase face flexibility has paid off as the G410s fly both high and far.

I can find no faults whatsoever with the PING G410 irons. They deliver absolutely everything you would want from a game improvement iron and more.

Stock Shafts: PING AWT 2.0 (R, S, X), Alta CB Red AWT (SR, R, S)

Aftermarket Shafts: Several options (no upcharge)

Available options: 4-9, PW, UW, SW, LW

Price: £126 steel, £136 graphite per iron