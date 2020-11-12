search
REVIEW - Putting PING's AW20 apparel through its paces

Gear

REVIEW - Putting PING’s AW20 apparel through its paces

By David Cunninghame11 November, 2020
Ping PING AW20 Ping apparel PING Norse S2 Zoned Jacket PING Vision trouser Apparel Winter Golf Review
Ping Aw20 Review

The PING Autumn/Winter 2020 collection showcases the fact that the brand is now one of the top producers of performance golf apparel in the business.

Stylish, functional, packed with technology and designed with your comfort and performance in mind, this collection is packed with brilliant garments, including the Norse S2 Zoned jacket and Vision trousers that I have been fortunate enough to test.

With the weather taking a decidedly wintry turn over the last few weeks, it’s time for us all to adapt to the colder, wetter conditions and that includes donning the right gear to combat the elements.

Thankfully, PING decided to partner with market-leading insulation brand, PrimaLoft for this new collection.

The Norse S2 Zoned jacket utilises PrimaLoft Gold Insulation with Cross Core Technology.

• The must have winter golf mat

Initially developed by NASA, PrimaLoft microfibres are fused with aerogel to deliver remarkably lightweight warmth.

This jacket’s design provides core warmth and wind protection, with the aforementioned technology located on chest and back body.

Ping Aw20 Review 2

This jacket really does push the boundaries in lightweight winter performance.When the mercury starts to plummet it is fantastic at keeping heat in and its lack of bulk makes it a great outer-layer.

• Check out the rest of PING's AW20 range

Also, it boasts fantastic stretch properties, especially in the arms and across the shoulders.

On slightly milder days it also serves as a great second layer thanks to its lightweight construction and breathability.

Listen!

MASTERS PREVIEW POD FEAT. GARY PLAYER

Not many winter jackets offer this level of versatility and to be honest makes it ideal for throughout the seasons.

• Stewart Golf Q Follow trolley review

Like many of the other garments in the AW20 collection it comes in a Digital Blue colour scheme that is both modern and stylish.

The Vision technical winter trouser, meanwhile, is constructed with Thermolite All-Season technology to help you tackle the worst of conditions.

Ping Aw20 Review 4

This tech offers lightweight warmth, and moisture-management, whilst a water-resistant finish keeps the will keep you warm and dry.

Even if I didn’t know it, these trousers are exactly what I’ve been searching for.

On those cold and potentially drizzly winter days on the course I am now no longer forced to wear, or stuff my bulky waterproof trousers into my golf bag.

• PING's AW20 women's collection

They are brilliant at keeping you warm and fight off even persistent light showers with ease.

Plus, the Tekfit stretch waistband with inner grip tape, the slim fitting leg which provides a modern, stylish feel, and front handwarmer pockets only help to add to the appeal of these trousers.

What these two garments, and the AW20 collection as a whole, highlight is PING’s commitment to help you play your best, no matter the conditions, and the brand’s ability to continually innovate its apparel technologies.

Available: Now
Price: Norse S2 Zoned Jacket £130, Vision winter trouser £90

