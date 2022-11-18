A blast from the past is back with a terrific new set of irons.



Previously used on tour by the likes of Tom Watson, Ram Golf has introduced its new FX77 range, a set of irons that not only looks the part but performs as well.

I'll be honest, I didn't really know what to expect when I first got my hands on these clubs. If anything, the low price-point (£299 for 4-PW) made me think that they'd be good but not necessarily great.

I couldn't have been more wrong.

The Ram PX77 irons are extremely easy to use. That's the first thing you'll notice.



The feel off the face that you get is brilliant, super-easy to launch and the playability for shot-shaping is fantastic. The design of the head is 431 stainless steel muscleback with a 17-4 super-hot face delivering performance and feel.

Special heat-treatment delivers a forged-like effect, with fast ball speeds and more forgiveness.



The hollow head design allows a lower centre of gravity, making it easier to launch, giving more stability and forgiveness on off-centre strikes. They really are incredible value, especially given the tech that has been put into these irons.

The sound and feel that you get off the centre of these clubs is really satisfying. Even on mishits, it still fizzes off the club and also because it is so forgiving, you get great feel on off-centre strikes, too.

They are slightly offset at address, which may suit some people's eye and others not so much. But that design is common to game improvement clubs as you have a better chance of returning the club to square at impact.

And that's what these are: game improvement irons but, frankly, a premium version. They are aimed at mid to handicappers but I cannot deny I do really like them, especially at the price point.

In my opinion, the FX77 irons are going to be a great option for players looking to take the next step from their beginner set or even just looking to upgrade the clubs they're been using the last few years.

Not only will you have something which looks great, you'll get something that performs exceptionally well.

