search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearREVIEW: Are the new RAM FX77 irons any good?!

Gear

REVIEW: Are the new RAM FX77 irons any good?!

By James Tait16 November, 2022
Ram Golf Ram FX77 Review Irons New Gear

A blast from the past is back with a terrific new set of irons.

Previously used on tour by the likes of Tom Watson, Ram Golf has introduced its new FX77 range, a set of irons that not only looks the part but performs as well. 

I'll be honest, I didn't really know what to expect when I first got my hands on these clubs. If anything, the low price-point (£299 for 4-PW) made me think that they'd be good but not necessarily great.

I couldn't have been more wrong.

The Ram PX77 irons are extremely easy to use. That's the first thing you'll notice.

• Rory McIlroy urges Greg Norman to quit LIV

The feel off the face that you get is brilliant, super-easy to launch and the playability for shot-shaping is fantastic. The design of the head is 431 stainless steel muscleback with a 17-4 super-hot face delivering performance and feel.

Ram 4

Special heat-treatment delivers a forged-like effect, with fast ball speeds and more forgiveness. 

The hollow head design allows a lower centre of gravity, making it easier to launch, giving more stability and forgiveness on off-centre strikes. They really are incredible value, especially given the tech that has been put into these irons. 

• How to get tickets for 2023 AIG Women's Open

The sound and feel that you get off the centre of these clubs is really satisfying. Even on mishits, it still fizzes off the club and also because it is so forgiving, you get great feel on off-centre strikes, too. 

They are slightly offset at address, which may suit some people's eye and others not so much. But that design is common to game improvement clubs as you have a better chance of returning the club to square at impact.

Ram 1

And that's what these are: game improvement irons but, frankly, a premium version. They are aimed at mid to handicappers but I cannot deny I do really like them, especially at the price point.

In my opinion, the FX77 irons are going to be a great option for players looking to take the next step from their beginner set or even just looking to upgrade the clubs they're been using the last few years. 

Not only will you have something which looks great, you'll get something that performs exceptionally well.

To find out more, click here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Review

Related Articles - Irons

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Reviews

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Patrick Reed’s $750m lawsuit thrown out
Bryson DeChambeau: Bulking led to health problems
Longest-running sponsorship on PGA Tour to end
Gareth Bale finds way round Wales World Cup golf ban
Phil Mickelson “may have to give evidence” in LIV case

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
Improve your posture
Watch
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
See all videos right arrow