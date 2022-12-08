REVIEW: Innovation never seen before in a golf glove

When it comes to golf gloves, there are so many brands to choose from and so many similar in style to one and other. But there is one brand making waves with some exciting new technology in their gloves and that is Copper Tech.

Now, Copper Tech say that this glove not only is going to give you incredible health benefits, but it also offers exceptional performance.

Former European Tour professional DJ Russell is certainly a big fan of the glove, saying: "I’ve always relied heavily on good contact with the golf club and using my hands to produce the shots I want, the amazing contact I get with the Copper Tech glove helps me greatly as does the secure feel that allows me to grip lighter and generate more clubhead speed with less effort. As a result I’ve added some much needed extra distance without losing feel or control.

"Equally exciting is the perfect fit the gloves maintain without stretching, their durability, longevity, washability and amazing therapeutic qualities for those with hand problems and pains."

This glove features a patented silicone spider weave technology which gives you superb grip with its non-slip panelling, even in wetter conditions. The spider weave also has fantastic durability which increases the longevity of the glove three times more than a standard leather glove.

The form flex technology design is a compression fit so that one size fits almost all, although extra small and extra-large gloves are available for those with small or larger hands.

Not only are these gloves fantastic in performance and incredible value for money, they also feature never before seen innovation.

What Copper Tech have managed to do with their Copper Tech Plus glove is infuse copper into the fabric, which is going to help with overall joint health and improve performance.

So, what you’ll find is an improvement in blood circulation which will prevent strain and fatigue in the joints and muscles.

So, I myself do experience pain in my left hand from years of hitting lots of golf balls and I actually found to my surprise that the pain I experience in my left hand was barely noticeable.

I definitely saw a difference when hitting shots with it, especially in colder conditions where I would normally experience stiffness in the joints.

The fit of the glove itself is also really comfortable. You have the non-slip woven silicone pattern design which is very grippy and it feels like the club is stuck to your hand.

You have the elasticated mesh on the top which stretches to your hand, so the glove fits perfectly with its one-size-fits-most sizing. With that mesh it also wicks away sweat, moisture, eliminating any chaffing that you may experience in hotter climates and summer days.

In all honesty, I think this is brilliant, and I’ll be using it throughout the winter months as a way of recuperating. If you suffer from pain in your hands like myself or suffer from arthritis, then the Copper Tech Plus really is a great choice. If you just want a great fitting and great feeling golf glove, this is it. If you don't have any joint issues, the performance of this glove is brilliant. The way it fits, feels, combined with spider weave technology, it is just built to last. A superb premium golf glove only for only £19.99.

For more information click here.