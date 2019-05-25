REVIEW – SkyTrak

Although the SkyTrak launch monitor was first released back in 2015, we thought it would be a good time to let you know just how good this device is.



For the last 12 months we have been using SkyTrak as our dedicated testing launch monitor.



There are number of reasons why we enjoy using it and why we are 100% confident in its accuracy, so without further adieu, let’s run into to what makes it perhaps the best personal launch monitor on the market.

SkyTrak is a camera-based launch monitor that captures high-speed images of the ball immediately after impact. Using its photometric technology, the images captured are used to measure parameters necessary to render real-time 3D shot analysis and ball-flight data.

In short, the system houses incredibly high speed cameras that are able to effectively and accurately calculate and display your ball flight and all of the data you will be looking for, such as ball speed, launch angle, spin, peak height, carry and total distance, along with other key measurements.



At bunkered HQ we test just about every golf club that is released. In order to accurately compare some of the best gear on the market, we need an accurate tool that will give us hard data.

In the last year we have been impressed with the consistent level of accuracy SkyTrak provides.

Small, lightweight and portable, the unit can be moved around no problem whatsoever and setting it up simply involves laying it down on the ground, connecting to the incredibly user-friendly SkyTrak app and off you go.

It isn’t simply a tool for helping you practise, though. SkyTrak allows you to go from the virtual range to playing on a number of worldwide golf courses, depending on what subscription package you opt for.



It is also worth pointing out the price point (£1,895).

There is no other device that can come close to the value for money this perosnal launch monitor and simulator offers.

Another reason why SkyTrak is such a smart investment, other than the fact it is fun to use and can help improve your golf, is down to the continual updates to SkyTrak’s software and its accompanying app.

The latest update to the app includes improved graphics and environments in the driving range mode, better ability to compare one club against another, an upgrade for the multiplayer challenges and many more improvements.



The last official software update, meanwhile, added lots of cool new features such as, a new Randomizer in Practice mode which moves targets around so you’re constantly having to change your club and hit different shots, practising like you’re in a real golf situation, new Wedge Matrix mode (for when you’re gapping your wedges), improvements to the Challenges and loads of other tweaks to the user experience.

All of these improvements makes your time spent practicing more interesting, will help you to become a more versatile and hopefully a better golfer as a result.

Price: £1,895