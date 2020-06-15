REVIEW – TaylorMade SIM drivers are the complete package

No compromises. That is what you can expect from the new SIM drivers.



To deliver a driver that is forgiving, accurate, fast off the face, launches high and spins low, all while being aerodynamically efficient, is the holy grail of driver design.



• TaylorMade SIM drivers – FIRST LOOK!



To achieve this, TaylorMade had to completely alter the shaping of its drivers to give every golfer the complete package.

Improved aerodynamics is one of the big stories and SIM actually stands for ‘Shape In Motion’.

The Inertia Generator on the sole places a lot of weight low and back in the clubhead to make it very forgiving and easy launching. TaylorMade then decided to rotate this design feature to reduce drag and increase your clubhead speed.

So you can expect great all-round performance with these drivers, but even before you have a single hit you will fall in love.

SIM is undoubtedly one of the best looking drivers for 2020. The ultra-light weight chromium carbon crown looks modern and sleek, while the chalk white front section creates contrast with the black clubface to help frame the ball at address and improve alignment.



The overall detailing and blue trim also looks the business. This thing is nothing short of sensational to look at and delivers a great feeling of confidence when faced with a tight tee shot.



• WATCH - OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One

Then, once you start giving them a smash you’ll be blown away by the performance. Plus, the low, crunchy sound at impact is sensational.

With SIM, the Inertia Generator combines with the accuracy, consistency and speed of TaylorMade’s Speed Injected Twist Face to make this low-spinning monster surprisingly user-friendly.

SIM is the model for me. It offers the lower spin and trajectory I like to see off the tee, plus having the Sliding Weight tech is something I enjoy being able to play around with.

SIM MAX will be the one for most of you. It is an incredibly forgiving and easy-to-hit bombing machine. SIM MAX•D, meanwhile, is even easier to launch and is a slicer’s best friend.



• TaylorMade SIM fairways & rescue - FIRST LOOK!



TaylorMade claim these are drivers with no compromises. They couldn’t be more on the money. If you test one then I have to warn you, the chances of you forking over north of £400 for a new driver are incredibly high. They are just that good.



SIM

Price: £479

Loft options: 8˚, 9˚, 10.5˚

Stock shafts: Mitsubishi Diamana S Limited 60, Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 70 (numerous custom shaft options available at no additional cost)

SIM MAX & SIM MAX•D

Price: £449

Loft options: 9°, 10.5˚, 12°

Stock shafts: MAX - Fujikura Ventus Blue 6, Ventus Red MAX D - UST Mamiya Helium (numerous additional shaft options available at no additional cost)