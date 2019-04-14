REVIEW - TaylorMade Spider X putter

Since the beginning of 2019 on the PGA Tour Rory McIlroy has not finished outwith the top 10 in each of his seven starts and claimed The Players Championship title in March, all with the help of a brand-new putter – the TaylorMade Spider X



Now although McIlroy has driven the ball and pured his irons like a god so far this year, one of the key reasons why he has been so consistent is down to his improved putting.



• Rory McIlroy issues warning over fan behaviour

So for this season he is ranked 57th in Strokes Gained: Putting, as opposed to 97th for the 2018 season.

Clearly the decision to add TaylorMade’s new Spider X putter to his bag at the beginning of the year in Hawaii was the correct one.

A decade after introducing the original Spider putter, this tenth generation of TaylorMade’s massively popular high-MOI mallet putter series delivers the incredible performance we have come to expect from a Spider putter but in a completely re-designed frame.

Spider X utilises a new dedicated weighting system and an optically engineered sightline (OES) featuring TaylorMade’s new True Path alignment system.

For more on how this putter has been engineered to help you hole more putts, click the link below.



• TaylorMade Spider X Putters – FIRST LOOK!

I have always played with a blade style putter and often struggled to feel comfortable when putting with larger, mallet style putters.

The Spider X is the mallet I have been waiting for.

McIlroy himself as always leaned towards traditional blade models but decided to game the Spider X as soon as he could get his hands on it and I can completely understand why.

The streamlined Spider X, with its 5% smaller head size compared to the Spider Tour, is one of the few mallets that I have tested and immediately fallen for.



• Feast your eyes on the HUGE new TaylorMade tour truck

I am also a fan of the new copper and white colour scheme on McIlroy's putter, but if it isn’t to your taste then there is the navy and white option I have been testing.

Now 5% smaller might not sound like a lot, but down behind the ball you immediately notice how much more compact this head appears.

That smaller shape combines with the brilliant True Path alignment system to deliver the utmost confidence when faced with a tricky putt.

The Spider X philosophy centres on the fact that TaylorMade’s research showed that golfers strike the ball toward the toe of the putter 66% of the time.



• TaylorMade P•7TW Irons - FIRST LOOK!

Both the re-engineered mass properties of this high MOI head and True Path are so effective at helping you strike the centre of putter face and also when aligning your putts.

This combination led to me holing more putts out on the course through improved performance and a major boost in confidence when stood over the ball.

The performance of the re-engineered Pure Roll insert, meanwhile, ensures that you will roll it straight and true, as it promotes forward spin for smoother roll, greater accuracy and better distance control.



• REVIEW - TaylorMade M5 driver is a "true all-rounder"



The thicker white surlyn insert also gives the Spider X its responsive feel that is not too dissimilar to that of the Spider Tour.

Rounding out the appeal of this putter is the ability to tailor it towards your individual preferences. A dedicated weight system featuring three new weights: aluminium (2g), steel (6g) and tungsten (12g) means you will find a set up that works for you.



• FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 & M6 irons



So high MOI performance and forgiveness from a great looking and more compact head, combined with great roll off the face and an alignment systems that gives you a can’t miss feel from just about any range makes this 10th generation of the Spider putter franchise the perfect 10 for myself, Rory McIlroy and I’m sure you too.

Available: February 15

Price: £299

Options: 33”, 34” & 35” lengths

Grip: SuperStroke Pistol GTR 1.0

