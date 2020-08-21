search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearREVIEW - The affordable and user-friendly Bushnell Phantom GPS

Gear

REVIEW - The affordable and user-friendly Bushnell Phantom GPS

By Bryce Ritchie21 August, 2020
Bushnell Bushnell Phantom gps devices DMDs Review
Bushnell Phantom Review 1

So you’re in the market for an affordable GPS? You’re in luck.

I have been on the lookout for a GPS for some time now. There are, of course, exceptional products out there that do everything you need, so the decision should be relatively easy. Right? Problem is, I’m hard to please.

I have a rangefinder but always found it a hassle to use on the course.

• Bushnell introduces Phantom GPS rangefinder

• Bushnell unveils industry-first Wingman GPS speaker

Firstly, I need to get it out my bag, flip my hat up in order to look through it and then close one eye to focus.

Wearing lenses, this kind of nonsense means I have to wait a few seconds for my eyes to settle before I can hit my shot.

Bushnell Phantom Review 2

I don’t wear a watch on the golf course because, simply put, I don’t like the feeling of wearing a watch whilst playing golf. So GPS watches were never on my radar.

Others suggested phone apps, but then there’s the constant opening of pockets to gets phones in and out, then unlocking them, and I can’t face that either. I want something simple.

• bunkered branches out with new golf breaks venture

Something like the Bushnell Phantom. This has been revelation for my golf game.

Smaller than the palm of your hand, this is one of the simplest golf GPS gadgets around.

It comes loaded with 36,000 courses – you can add more via the Bushnell app, more on that later – and it gives you simple front, middle and back of the green measurements.

Bushnell Phantom

The device comes with ‘Bite Technology’, which is a fancy way of saying it has a strong magnet that attaches to a clip, which you can then attach to your bag (or your belt). No more going in and out of pockets and opening and closing zips.

• Listen to the latest bunkered PODCAST

You simply turn the device on before you tee off, hit ‘Play Golf’, select your course (it will automatically have the course you’re playing first in line) and then you wait about 30 seconds for it to boot up and you’re good to go.

Holes change automatically as you move to the next tee, so there’s no requirement to constantly hit buttons to move yourself along.

I’ve put this to the test in 12 rounds so far and have encountered zero problems. The magnet is strong and hasn’t come off once, despite throwing my bag into the back seat of my car and running up the fairway. It’s extremely strong and the robust.

• Why you should download the free Bushnell GPS app

The simplicity of the device is its big selling point. I’m not a big GPS user and only want the basics, but if you are eager for more detailed info but would still likely appreciate the simplicity of the Phantom – such as distances to hazards, hole flyovers and score tracking – then download the free Bushnell app.

• Bushnell Tour V5 lasers – FIRST LOOK!

Sync the app with the device and you’re in a whole new world of detail, which is nothing short of ridiculous considering the device – which comes in black, green, red or blue - is just £99.

More info:bushnellgolf.com
Price: £99

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bushnell

Related Articles - gps devices

Related Articles - DMDs

Related Articles - Review

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
WHICH TAYLORMADE GOLF BALL IS RIGHT FOR ME??? – TP5 vs TP5x vs Tour Response vs Soft Response
TaylorMade
play button
WHICH DRIVER IS BEST AT FIXING A SLICE??? - Callaway Big Bertha B21 vs MAVRIK Max
Callaway
play button
HOW TO CHOOSE THE CORRECT DRIVER SHAFT – KBS 70g Tour X-flex vs 40g A-flex
KBS
play button
THE EASY WAY TO HIT A FADE | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Lydia Ko confident heading into weekend at Women's Open
We've just had the 12th round of 59 (or better) on PGA Tour
Scotland is strengthening its commitment to women’s golf
Lexi Thompson cleared by R&A amid 'cheating' storm
Dustin Johnson breaks his silence on Koepka comments

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
See all videos right arrow