REVIEW - The affordable and user-friendly Bushnell Phantom GPS

So you’re in the market for an affordable GPS? You’re in luck.



I have been on the lookout for a GPS for some time now. There are, of course, exceptional products out there that do everything you need, so the decision should be relatively easy. Right? Problem is, I’m hard to please.

I have a rangefinder but always found it a hassle to use on the course.



Firstly, I need to get it out my bag, flip my hat up in order to look through it and then close one eye to focus.



Wearing lenses, this kind of nonsense means I have to wait a few seconds for my eyes to settle before I can hit my shot.

I don’t wear a watch on the golf course because, simply put, I don’t like the feeling of wearing a watch whilst playing golf. So GPS watches were never on my radar.

Others suggested phone apps, but then there’s the constant opening of pockets to gets phones in and out, then unlocking them, and I can’t face that either. I want something simple.



Something like the Bushnell Phantom. This has been revelation for my golf game.

Smaller than the palm of your hand, this is one of the simplest golf GPS gadgets around.



It comes loaded with 36,000 courses – you can add more via the Bushnell app, more on that later – and it gives you simple front, middle and back of the green measurements.

The device comes with ‘Bite Technology’, which is a fancy way of saying it has a strong magnet that attaches to a clip, which you can then attach to your bag (or your belt). No more going in and out of pockets and opening and closing zips.



You simply turn the device on before you tee off, hit ‘Play Golf’, select your course (it will automatically have the course you’re playing first in line) and then you wait about 30 seconds for it to boot up and you’re good to go.

Holes change automatically as you move to the next tee, so there’s no requirement to constantly hit buttons to move yourself along.

I’ve put this to the test in 12 rounds so far and have encountered zero problems. The magnet is strong and hasn’t come off once, despite throwing my bag into the back seat of my car and running up the fairway. It’s extremely strong and the robust.



The simplicity of the device is its big selling point. I’m not a big GPS user and only want the basics, but if you are eager for more detailed info but would still likely appreciate the simplicity of the Phantom – such as distances to hazards, hole flyovers and score tracking – then download the free Bushnell app.



Sync the app with the device and you’re in a whole new world of detail, which is nothing short of ridiculous considering the device – which comes in black, green, red or blue - is just £99.

More info:bushnellgolf.com

Price: £99

