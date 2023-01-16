REVIEW: New Cobra AEROJET drivers

Building on the success of the Cobra LTDx range and with the support of the fastest men on the planet - Bryson DeChambeau and Kyle Berkshire - Cobra has unveiled theAEROJETdrivers.

It replaces the LTDx, a superb range with three models that delivered incredible ball speeds and forgiveness.



This featured PWR COR which supported the face, a CNC-milled H.O.T face, and adjustableweighting on the sole.



It really was a superb driver but perhaps didn't get the attention it deserved, for a variety of reasons. With the AEROJET, however, that might well change for the better.



The new Cobra AEROJET LS driver is built with one thing in mind and that is speed.



Even when you look at this driver you automatically think speed. The raw carbon crown finish looks brilliant, it just shimmers in the light and looks fantastic at address.

•FIRST LOOK: The Cobra AEROJET drivers



They’ve stepped away from the matte black finish from previous generations, which I think is a great move as the gloss finish just gives it something new.



The colouring of the blue weighting, mixed with white, black and carbon on the sole, is smart and slick. It's a clubhead that just looks like it means business.

The face is different to previous models as there is no milling like you might have seen in other Cobra drivers. The sound and feel you get off the face is so satisfying.

It's a solid 'thud' which then just takes off like a bullet and fizzes off the face. It really feels so solid in the hands and the weighting of the clubhead feels lighter as it glides through air with the new aerodynamic shaping.

One thing I found really impressive was how fast the ball speeds were on the mishits. If you hit it low in the face, you'll see really high ball speeds and great distance with low spin.



There is barely any energy loss on mishits which is great, as distance and ball speed are maintained due to a combination of the new PWRSHELL insert, H.O.T FACE and the PWR-BRIDGE.

What sits low behind the face giving you great ball speeds is the PWR-BRIDGE. This supports the face when flexing and delivers really fast balls speeds across the whole face, especially on those mishits.

There is now a larger sweetspot for more speed across the face, which comes from the PWRSHEELL insert and AI-designed H.O.T Face.

This delivers amazing distance on off-centre strikes, not to mention amazing forgiveness, delivering a tighter dispersion and faster ball speeds.

Conclusion

Is this Cobra’s fastest driver? In a word, yes. Cobra has focused on speed, workability and control - and, for my money, they've delivered.



The speed across the board is amazing and the forgiveness on those off-centre strikes is really impressive.



AEROJECT is perfect for those who are looking for distance, control and forgiveness.



Available: February 10, 2023

RRP: £425