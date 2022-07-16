The new JAWS RAW wedges from Callaway are here and they are making some bold statements.

From the “the most aggressive, razor sharp grooves in golf” and a “one hop and stop" into greens, Callaway are boasting that they now have the sharpest grooves in golf and they might not be wrong.

One thing I noticed straight away with this wedge is the way that it sits behind the ball. Its straighter leading edge looks very slick and sharp and, combined with its classic chrome aesthetic, it makes it very easy on the eye.

It looks great. But what makes it so good?

Callaway have removed the plating from the face to allow it to rust over time, enabling you to have better contact between ball and face at impact. The new micro-milled groves also sit at a 20° angle, which is what gives you that aggressive razor-sharp bite into the back of the ball.

Another new feature to this wedge is tungsten. It’s been added to centre the CG for perfect control and feel and, combined with the new weighted balance design, enhances the performance of this wedge even more.

For someone who loves to play around, there’s one simple word for this club – fun. I am struggling to fault it, and it’s one of best wedges I’ve tried so far.



I tested it from a variety of locations, and each time I found the same result: whether I played a low trajectory from 50 yards out or a flop shot from the edge of the green, or even the lush greenside rough, the confidence I had that this wedge would have that “one hop and stop” Callaway claims didn’t falter.

If you’re looking for spin, control and confidence, the new Callaway Jaws Raw delivers.