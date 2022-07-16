search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearREVIEW The new Jaws Raw wedges from Callaway are exceptional 

Gear

REVIEW The new Jaws Raw wedges from Callaway are exceptional 

By James Tait11 July, 2022
Callaway Callaway Jaws Raw Wedges Review
Callaway Jaws 4

The new JAWS RAW wedges from Callaway are here and they are making some bold statements.  

From the “the most aggressive, razor sharp grooves in golf” and a “one hop and stop" into greens, Callaway are boasting that they now have the sharpest grooves in golf and they might not be wrong. 

One thing I noticed straight away with this wedge is the way that it sits behind the ball. Its straighter leading edge looks very slick and sharp and, combined with its classic chrome aesthetic, it makes it very easy on the eye. 

Callaway Jaws 3

It looks great. But what makes it so good? 

Callaway have removed the plating from the face to allow it to rust over time, enabling you to have better contact between ball and face at impact. The new micro-milled groves also sit at a 20° angle, which is what gives you that aggressive razor-sharp bite into the back of the ball.  

Callaway Jaws 2 Img 4749

Another new feature to this wedge is tungsten. It’s been added to centre the CG for perfect control and feel and, combined with the new weighted balance design, enhances the performance of this wedge even more. 

For someone who loves to play around, there’s one simple word for this club – fun. I am struggling to fault it, and it’s one of best wedges I’ve tried so far. 

• The Open Preview

Callaway Jaws 1

I tested it from a variety of locations, and each time I found the same result: whether I played a low trajectory from 50 yards out or a flop shot from the edge of the green, or even the lush greenside rough, the confidence I had that this wedge would have that “one hop and stop” Callaway claims didn’t falter.  

If you’re looking for spin, control and confidence, the new Callaway Jaws Raw delivers. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Callaway

Related Articles - Wedges

Related Articles - Review

Related Articles - Wedges

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The 150th Open: Full prize money payout
Heartbroken Rory McIlroy praises Cameron Smith's 'unbelievable week'
Cam Smith breaks Rory McIlroy’s heart to win 150th Open
Reports: Sergio Garcia QUITS DP World Tour
Paul Casey: LIV stars could turn to Asian Tour for ranking points

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
See all videos right arrow