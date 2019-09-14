search
REVIEW - Titleist Players 4 Plus StaDry bag

Gear

REVIEW - Titleist Players 4 Plus StaDry bag

By David Cunninghame13 September, 2019
Titleist Sta Dry Bag 2

If you are looking for a lightweight, feature packed stand bag that will stand up to the toughest conditions then I suggest checking out the 2019 Titleist Players 4 Plus StaDry.

At the beginning of this year Titleist unveiled five new bag models for the 2019 season, each one engineered to offer you everything you need in a lightweight design, including the StaDry.

• Titleist introduces new Players 4 & Hybrid stand bags

For the last month or so I have been putting the StaDry through its paces and have been mightily impressed with what it has to offer.

Titleist Sta Dry Bag 1

This latest StaDry stand bag offering is the ultimate performance option thanks to its StaDry waterproof construction, improved storage and StaDry waterproof zippers.

It has really been put though its rainy paces over the last few months, and, you’ll be glad to hear, that no matter the conditions this bag keeps your clubs and valuables dry.

Titleist Sta Dry Bag 4

Weighing in at only 1.95kg, it offers plenty of storage space for such a lightweight and sleek design. There are six pockets, including a spacious full-length apparel pocket, valuables pocket and handy bottle and rangefinder pockets.

Back in Black – Titleist unveils 2020 tour bag

On top we have a 4-way opening with full-length dividers to keep your clubs easily accessible and the high-grade aluminium legs and advanced hinged bottom offer great stability and durability.

Titleist Sta Dry Bag 5

It is also a very comfortable bag to carry. Its self-balancing, convertible strap system uses dual-density foam to keep your shoulders comfortable throughout the round.

The £245 RRP is perhaps a little above average for a waterproof stand bag but I can’t argue with how it performed. 

Titleist Sta Dry Bag 3

Playing golf as often as I do in my home of rainy Glasgow, it is almost a necessity to use a reliable waterproof bag and the lightweight and versatile Titleist Players 4 Plus StaDry ticks all of the boxes for what I’m looking for.

• Titleist T-Series irons – FIRST LOOK!

Available: Now
Colour Options: 5
Price: £245

