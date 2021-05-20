search
WITB – Mixed bag helps Richard Bland to maiden victory

Gear

WITB – Mixed bag helps Richard Bland to maiden victory

By David Cunninghame16 May, 2021
WITB Richard Bland British Masters TaylorMade M2 TaylorMade SIM MAX Titleist U500 Honma irons TaylorMade Hi-Toe Titleist Pro V1
Richard Bland Witb

Richard Bland secured an emotional first win at the Betfred British Masters using equipment from various manufacturers.

The first weapon in his arsenal is a 2016 TaylorMade M2 driver, with which he ranked first in the driving accuracy stats, finding 78.33% of fairways.

• THE BEST HYBRID OF 2021?

Off the tee the Englishman also relies upon a TaylorMade SIM Max 3-wood and a fairly well-worn TaylorMade Burner Superfast 5-wood.

Across the four rounds, Bland’s iron play was in fine form. He ranked third in Strokes Gained: Approach using a mix of two Titleist U500 utility irons and his Honma TWorld Proto irons.

• Which Titleist iron is right for you?

Around the greens the 48-year-old uses two TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedges, while on the putting surfaces he puts his trust in an Odyssey Tank Crusier 7 putter.

• Mizuno ST-Z & ST-X metalwoods – FIRST LOOK!

The final piece of his equipment puzzle at the Belfry was the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Richard Bland – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2016 (10.5˚, Mitsubishi Chemical, Diamana Kaili)
Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM Max (15˚) TaylorMade Burner Superfast (18˚)
Utility irons: Titleist U500 (3, 4)
Irons: Honma TWorld Proto (5-PW)
Wedges: TaylorMade Hi-Toe (54˚, 58˚)
Putter: Odyssey Tank Crusier 7
Ball: Titleist Pro V1

