Rickie Fowler reveals scary looking custom Cobra irons

Rickie Fowler’s new irons are the definition of butter knives.



The Cobra staffer revealed his new weapons in an Instagram post earlier this week and used them at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

The American finished bang in the middle of the 18 man field, positing ten under for the tournament.

If looking down on his new four-iron (below) doesn’t strike the fear of god into you then you are braver man than most, even Rory McIlroy!!

The multiple major winner commented on Fowler's post, "That last pic gives me the shakes 🤯 #butterknife."

Cobra is yet to divulge further details on these new irons but safe to say if they do end up going on sale to the general golfing public they should only be considered by the purest ball strikers .

The prototype irons weren't the only new sticks in Fowlers bag in the Bahamas.

He also put the all-new SPEEDZONE driver into play for the first time to replace his KING F9 SPEEDBACK.