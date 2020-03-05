To honour one of golf’s greats, Cobra Puma Golf athlete Rickie Fowler will once again don a limited-edition collection of gear at the upcoming Arnold Palmer Invitational.



Throughout the week, Fowler will wear accessories and use gear that was inspired by the life of Arnold Palmer, including a new API Cobra x Vessel Stand Bag, special headwear and a pair of IGNITE PROADAPT PALMER shoes.



To allow fans to celebrate the namesake of one of the golf’s most beloved events, Puma will sell a limited number of the same custom gear Fowler will be wearing and other distinctive items online and at select retailers.



Additionally, Puma has partnered with the Arnold Palmer team to once again raise funds for the Arnold and Winnie Palmer Foundation, creating the Ultimate Golf Package that will be included in a sweepstakes and open to anyone who makes a donation to support the Foundation.

A limited number of Puma API caps, shoes, stand and staff bags, personally autographed by Fowler, will also be included in the grand prize and as smaller prizes for donations. Sweepstakes will also include a trip for the winner and a guest to Bay Hill for a private tour and a round of golf. Click here for more details.