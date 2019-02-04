search
HomeGearRickie Fowler wins in just second event after ball switch

Gear

Rickie Fowler wins in just second event after ball switch

By bunkered.co.uk04 February, 2019
WITB Rickie Fowler Waste Management Phoenix Open PGA Tour Cobra Cobra Golf TaylorMade TaylorMade TP5x Cobra King F9 Cobra King F9 SPEEDBACK
Rickie Fowler Witb

Two weeks ago, it was announced that Rickie Fowler had made the switch to the TaylorMade TP5x ball.

In just his second event with his new ball in play, he captured his fifth PGA Tour title at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Fowler first hit the ball during the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National when he partnered Dustin Johnson in the opening day’s foursomes session. 

Earlier this week, when asked how he was adjusting to the new ball, the 30-year-old said: “It goes a decent amount further. Eight-iron I'm probably getting five yards more carry or so.

“Then on through the bag 6-iron's getting about eight more and then eight to ten on the 4-iron, then driver's carrying further. So it's a good thing to adjust to, definitely enjoying it.”

As far as clubs, Fowler ensured it was back-to-back wins for the new Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver, following Bryson DeChambeau’s victory at last week’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The American also had a KING F9 SPEEDBACK driving iron in play, as well as Cobra KING Forged MB irons from 4-iron through to pitching wedge.

Rickie Fowler – What’s in the bag

Driver: Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK (10.5˚)
Fairway Wood: Cobra KING F8+ (14.5˚)
Driving Iron: Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK
Irons: Cobra KING Forged MB (4-PW)
Wedges: Cobra KING V-Grind (52˚, 56˚ and 60˚)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circle T Newport 2 GSS prototype
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
Clothing/Shoes: Puma Golf

