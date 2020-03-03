RIFE Golf launches new shoe range at American Golf

RIFE, a brand better known for its tour proven and popular putters, is, for the first time, making a move into the UK golf shoe market.



Four brand-new designs will be available at American Golf.

First up we have the RIFE RF-01 Pro Approach Spikeless that delivers on and off-course versatility along with stability through the swing.



It’s Ultra Track spikeless outsole provides multi-direction grip and control for stability, combines with a High-Density Micro PU upper for long-lasting durability and 100% waterproof protection from the elements.



With transition from course to street in mind, the shoe has a rubber midsole for high-rebound cushioning and a specifically moulded Rife insole for maximum walking comfort.

The RIFE RF-02 Blade Spikeless shoe combines performance on the golf course and casual styling. The shoe features a spikeless outsole that provides multi-direction grip and control for stability and a High-Density Micro PU upper fo 100% waterproof protection.



A low profile phylon midsole for high-rebound cushioning and stability plus a specifically moulded EVA insole for maximum walking comfort make the transition from the course to the clubhouse seamless.

The RIFE RF-05 The Element shoe delivers on-course performance with modern styling.



The shoe has a low profile phylon midsole for high-rebound cushioning and stability, plus a specifically moulded EVA insole for maximum walking comfort. A durable rubber high-performance outsole and Pridesport Pulsar cleats complete this great looking performance package.

The RIFE RF-07 Epic Ace Spikeless Shoe is a high-performing golf shoe that offers comfort and on/off-course versatility. It’s durable spikeless outsole provides multi-direction grip and control for stability throughout the golf swing while the air mesh upper with TPU weld delivers long-lasting durability and maximum breathability to prevent overheating in the summer sun.



Perfect for the course and styled for the street, the Epic Ace benefits from a rubber midsole for high-rebound cushioning and a specifically moulded EVA insole for maximum walking comfort.

Available: Now

Prices: RIFE RF-01 £59.99, RIFE RF-02 £64.99, RIFE RF-05 £74.99, RIFE RF-07 £49.99