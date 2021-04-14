search
WITB - Robert MacIntyre's 2021 TaylorMade gear

Gear

WITB - Robert MacIntyre's 2021 TaylorMade gear

By David Cunninghame13 April, 2021
WITB Robert MacIntyre TaylorMade TaylorMade SIM2 Max TaylorMade SIM2 Taylormade P7MC TaylorMade Hi-Toe TaylorMade Spider X TaylorMade TP5x
Robert Mac Intyre Witb 2021

Here is a look at the equipment Scotland's highest ranked golfer has been using throughout the 2021 season.

One of MacIntyre's greatest strengths is his power and precision from the tee. In both 2019 and 2020 he ranked inside the top 10 for Strokes Gained: Off the Tee on the European Tour.

His driver if choice in 2021 is the latest TaylorMade SIM2 Max.

• REVIEW – TaylorMade SIM2 drivers

From the beginning of this year he has also been using two TaylorMade SM2 fairway woods from the tee. This is after parting ways with the TaylorMade Aeroburner 3-wood that had been in his bag for almost seven years.

The young Scot's irons are TaylorMade's P•7MC, muscle cavity back design. We spoke in-depth with Adrian Rietveld, TaylorMade’s Senior Tour Manager, to find out more about Bob's irons and the process of custom fitting him. You can check that out here.

• TaylorMade P7MB, P7MC & P770 – FIRST LOOK!

MacIntyre has been working hard to improve his performance around the greens, relying upon two TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedges and a single Vokey SM8 wedge when faced with the challenge of getting up-and-down.

His putter is the TaylorMade Spider X Copper, which has been in the bag for more than two years.

• TaylorMade 2021 TP5 & TP5x – FIRST LOOK!

MacIntyre is a high high spin player and that is one of the key reasons why he opts for the TaylorMade TP5x golf ball. It offers lower spin when compared with its softer feeling TP5 counterpart.

Robert MacIntyre – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 Max, (9˚, Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 75 TX)
Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM2 (15˚, Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX) TaylorMade SIM2, (18˚, Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX)
Irons: TaylorMade P•7MC (4-9, True Temper Dynamic Gold X100)
Wedges: TaylorMade Hi-Toe (52˚, 58˚), Titleist Vokey SM8 (56˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Black)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Copper
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

